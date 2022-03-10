NeuAnalytics Hires Adam Mellem as Vice President of Product

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Mellem has joined NeuAnalytics as Vice President of Product, bringing with him his veteran expertise and compliance management experience to further enhance and expand NeuAnalytics' industry-leading receivables platform.

Adam brings with him over 15 years of financial services experience. He has worked in many areas of indirect lending, from credit and originations to collections and recovery. Mr. Mellem holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Northern Iowa and an M.B.A. from the University of Iowa.