Neubau Energy's neuWave System Now Available Nationwide – It's That Easy! Post this

Why neuWave?

For homeowners tired of complex installations and bulky equipment, neuWave is the solution. With neuClick technology, installing the system is as easy as clicking the components into place. One installer can have it up and running in under 30 minutes. No need for an installation team—just install, click, and go. It's that easy!

What makes neuWave special?

Its scalable neuClick inverter and neuClick batteries adapt to personal energy needs. From 3.4 kWh to 54.4 kWh, neuWave grows with the energy demands, whether it's backup power or lower energy bills.

Our patented TPR technology eliminates messy wiring, making neuWave the cleanest and easiest system on the market. The built-in inverter, Battery Management Unit, and Battery Management System ensure seamless, reliable performance, and the AController manages the entire system.

Easy, Hassle-Free Maintenance

With hot-swappable batteries, you don't have to worry about downtime. Neubau guarantees fast replacement parts, so your system stays up and running with no hassle.

Michael Okoniewski, Chief Designer at Neubau Energy, says: "We created neuWave to make energy storage easy, reliable, and stress-free. People deserve power that is easy to manage and use."

Competitors, Take Note

The neuWave system isn't just for homeowners—it's setting a new standard for the energy industry. TPR technology and neuClick make it faster and easier than traditional systems. Competitors should be nervous—we're changing the game.

Starting today, neuWave is available through CED Greentech locations nationwide. It's time to take control of your energy, effortlessly.

Why Choose neuWave?

• Quick installation: One person, under 30 minutes.

• Modular & Scalable: From 3.4 kWh to 54.4 kWh.

• neuClick System with TPR: No wires, no clutter—just clean energy.

• Fast Maintenance: Hot-swappable batteries with two-day delivery.

• Award-Winning Design: Recognized for sustainability.

Catch a sneak peek at RE+ Anaheim this week and see how neuWave is transforming home energy storage.

About Neubau Energy

Based in San Francisco, Neubau Energy is on a mission to make home energy storage easy, reliable, and accessible. For more information, visit www.neubauenergy.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Neubau Energy Inc.