Neuberger Berman Announces Maarten Nederlof as Head of Quantitative and Multi-Asset Class Portfolio Solutions for Americas

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, announced that Maarten Nederlof will join as Head of Portfolio Solutions (Americas) for the Quantitative and Multi-Asset Class Investments (QMAC) team, reporting to Co-Heads Erik Knutzen and Doug Kramer.

In this newly created role, Nederlof will be responsible for advising clients on quantitative and multi-asset solutions. He will leverage the broader Neuberger Berman platform and client solutions capabilities to help construct, oversee and implement portfolios to meet specific client objectives with a focus on alternative risk premia.

Nederlof joins from Risk Premium Investments, where he served as Founder, CEO, and CIO for the past five years. Prior to this role, he held roles as Head of Portfolio Solutions at PAAMCO designing custom alpha and overlay solutions, as Global Head of the Pension Strategies group at Deutsche Bank, as Head of Research and Portfolio Management at TSA Capital Management, and as a Portfolio Manager at K2 Advisors. Nederlof began his career in quantitative research at Salomon Brothers in New York.

Nederlof and his team of two professionals bring with them exclusive use of the strategy detectiveTM platform, which was designed and implemented by Nederlof and his team at Risk Premium Investments. strategy detectiveTM provides clients with a better understanding of the alpha, traditional premia and alternative premia in their portfolios. Using this tool, the team will provide Neuberger Berman clients with additional decision-making support on identifying and addressing gaps in portfolio exposures, affirming and maintaining conviction with existing allocations, and managing risk. Neuberger Berman will also now manage $500 million of former Risk Premium Investments' client AUM.

Doug Kramer, Co-Head of Quantitative and Multi-Asset Class Investments at Neuberger Berman said: "We are excited to have Maarten Nederlof and team join Neuberger Berman. Maarten brings more than 30 years of experience in designing and implementing systematic solutions for clients. Maarten strengthens our ability to work with clients and enhances our effectiveness in delivering tailored quantitative strategies."

Nederlof himself commented: "Neuberger Berman has world-class systematic investment capabilities across equity factors, alternative risk premia, options, commodities and risk parity. We are excited to join Neuberger Berman, given the platform's breadth, depth, and level of innovation. Bringing together the NB platform with our experience and insights derived from strategy detectiveTM is truly exciting and will allow us to deepen our relationships with clients and to provide collaborative solutions."



Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $339 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

