NEUBERGER BERMAN APPOINTS INDUSTRY VETERAN JEFF BLAZEK AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-CIO, MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIES

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager, today announced the appointment of Jeff Blazek, a 25-year veteran of asset management and consulting, as Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer (Co-CIO) for Multi-Asset Strategies, effective September 9.

Based in New York and partnering with Erik Knutzen, also Co-CIO for Multi-Asset Strategies, Mr. Blazek will be responsible for co-leading the firm's multi-asset investment activity, driving portfolio construction and developing investment outlooks for Neuberger Berman's clients. Both Mr. Blazek and Mr. Knutzen will report to Doug Kramer, Head of Institutional Equities and Multi-Asset. Mr. Blazek will join and co-chair the firm's Asset Allocation Committee, alongside Mr. Knutzen and Neuberger Berman President and Chief Investment Officer, Joseph Amato. He will also join the Public Private Investment Committee as co-chair and Neuberger Berman's Investment Risk Committee.

Mr. Blazek brings more than 25 years of investment experience to his new role, having previously been a Partner and New York office leader at Cambridge Associates. Earlier, he served in senior investment roles with New York-Presbyterian Hospital and the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

"We are delighted to welcome Jeff to Neuberger Berman," said Doug Kramer. "He brings a depth and breadth of experience, both in investment consulting and asset management, that will be critical as we continue to grow our multi-asset practice."

"I am thrilled to partner with Jeff in leading our multi-asset group," said Mr. Knutzen. "With the addition of Jeff as Co-CIO, we will continue to be able to provide our clients with sophisticated multi-asset solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Our multi-asset team has experienced meaningful global growth over the last decade leveraging the breadth and depth of the Neuberger Berman investment platform. Jeff has a proven track record allocating across asset classes with a particular expertise finding opportunities across public and private markets. Together with our talented team, Jeff and I can continue to build this important part of Neuberger Berman's business."

