Neuberger Berman Awarded A+ PRI Scores Across All Categories For ESG Integration Efforts

The firm has made meaningful improvements in its scores over recent years, most notably in Fixed Income (Corporate Non-Financial) and Private Equity. This year, the firm improved its score to A+ for its approach to Active Ownership in Listed Equity—a grade that only 13% of asset managers with >$50b in AUM received. ¹

"As a signatory to the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) since 2012, we are very pleased that our firm has received top scores across all categories in the most recent assessment report of our ESG integration efforts. This industry recognition reflects the work of our analysts and portfolio managers across the firm to seamlessly integrate our ESG philosophy and proprietary ESG ratings systems across asset classes. We believe that focusing on financially material ESG factors makes us better stewards of our clients' precious capital," said Jonathan Bailey, Head of ESG Investing at Neuberger Berman.

Further details on the firm's comprehensive approach to ESG can be found in the inaugural ESG Annual Report and at the ESG web experience at www.nb.com/esg.

The United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in integrating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. For more information, please see www.unpri.org

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $333 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

PRI grades are based on information reported directly by PRI signatories, of which investment managers totaled 1,119 for 2019, 1,120 for 2018 and 935 for 2017. All signatories are eligible to participate and must complete a questionnaire to be included. The underlying information submitted by signatories is not audited by the PRI or any other party acting on its behalf. Signatories report on their responsible investment activities by responding to asset-specific modules in the Reporting Framework. Each module houses a variety of indicators that address specific topics of responsible investment. Signatories' answers are then assessed and results are compiled into an Assessment Report. The Assessment Report includes indicator scores, summarizing the individual scores achieved and comparing them to the median; section scores, grouping similar indicator scores together into categories (e.g. policy, assurance, governance) and comparing them to the median; module scores, aggregating all the indicator scores within a module to assign one of six performance bands (from E to A+). Awards and ratings referenced do not reflect the experiences of any Neuberger Berman client and readers should not view such information as representative of any particular client's experience or assume that they will have a similar investment experience as any previous or existing client. Awards and ratings are not indicative of the past or future performance of any Neuberger Berman product or service. Moreover, the underlying information has not been audited by the PRI or any other party acting on its behalf. While every effort has been made to produce a fair representation of performance, no representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of the information presented, and no responsibility or liability can be accepted for damage caused by use of or reliance on the information contained within this report. Information about PRI grades is sourced entirely from PRI and Neuberger Berman makes no representations, warranties or opinions based on that information.

