NEUBERGER BERMAN CAPITAL SOLUTIONS BUSINESS GROWS TO $5.6 BILLION WITH CLOSE OF CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES FUND II AT NEARLY $2.5 BILLION

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, is pleased to announce that NB Credit Opportunities Fund II ("Fund") closed at approximately $2.5 billion of limited partner commitments, which exceeds the Fund's initial target of $1.5 billion.

The Fund is managed by NB Capital Solutions, a group within Neuberger Berman that provides bespoke capital solutions to private equity-owned companies, enabling sponsors and management teams to achieve long-term strategic objectives. The team sources, evaluates, and structures direct investments, with a primary focus on structured or minority equity, and other junior capital instruments. Investments are made in high quality, performing companies across a broad array of industries, with a focus on North America.

David Lyon, Managing Director and Head of NB Capital Solutions, said of the oversubscribed Fund, "We are thankful for the confidence and support of our investors. The current market environment continues to create opportunities for firms like Neuberger Berman, with a global non-control private equity platform, that can invest in scale and provide strategic, flexible capital to our private equity partners."

Mr. Lyon further noted, "Structured investments provide sponsors with flexible capital to fund growth and acquisitions for mid-life assets. Deal flow remains strong, and our position allows us to negotiate instruments that have equity-like returns with the benefits of structural downside protection in industry-leading, growing companies."

NB Capital Solutions is led by Mr. Lyon and comprises Managing Directors Nikhil Krishnan and J.T. Munch and a dedicated team of investment professionals.

Including the Fund, NB Capital Solutions manages approximately $5.6 billion of committed capital. In 2023, NB Capital Solutions has invested or committed to investments in seven companies to facilitate strategic M&A alongside existing private equity sponsors. Since January 2021, the fund has invested in thirty one different companies. Learn more about the team, strategy and investments at www.nbcapitalsolutions.com.

The Fund's global investor base is primarily comprised of institutions including public and private pensions, insurance companies, foundations and family offices across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is founded on active management, engaged ownership and fundamental research, including industry-leading research into material environmental, social and governance factors. Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms. With offices in 26 countries, the firm's diverse team has over 2,750 professionals. For nine consecutive years, Neuberger Berman has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm manages $443 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

