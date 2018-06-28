Neuberger Berman Closed-End Intermediate Municipal Funds Announce Changes To Investment Policies And Fund Names

Each Fund currently has non-fundamental investment policies that require the Fund to invest, under normal conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years and to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of the entire portfolio between 3 and 8 years. Each Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in municipal bonds that, at the time of investment, are rated Ba/BB or B by Moody's, S&P or Fitch or unrated but judged to be of comparable quality by the Fund's investment adviser, Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC (such securities, "Lower Rated Securities"). Each Fund's Board has approved an amended policy allowing the Fund flexibility to invest in municipal obligations regardless of maturity and duration limitations as well as to increase the percentage of Lower Rated Securities from 20% to 30% of the Fund's total assets.

Neuberger Berman and the Boards believe the amended policy will allow Neuberger Berman to better manage each Fund's portfolio in the best interests of the Fund and in pursuit of its investment objective.

Each Board also approved deleting "Intermediate" from its Fund's name to reflect this change in investment policy. After the change in investment policy is implemented, the Funds will continue to trade on the NYSE American under their current ticker symbols. Name changes are as follows:

Ticker Current Fund Name

New Fund Name NBH Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. NBW Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. NBO Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 20 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 1,900 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named to Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of fundamental research and independent thinking. It manages $299 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2018. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in a Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed-end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of a Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of a Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of a Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

Contact:

Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC

Investor Information

(877) 461-1899

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuberger-berman-closed-end-intermediate-municipal-funds-announce-changes-to-investment-policies-and-fund-names-300674434.html

SOURCE Neuberger Berman

Related Links

http://www.nb.com

