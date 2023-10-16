NEUBERGER BERMAN EXPANDS ACTIVELY MANAGED ETF LINEUP WITH CONVERSION OF GREATER CHINA EQUITY FUND & GLOBAL REAL ESTATE FUND

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, is pleased to announce the completion of the conversion of two actively managed mutual funds to ETFs: Neuberger Berman China Equity ETF ("China ETF" -NYSE: NBCE) and Neuberger Berman Global Real Estate ETF ("Real Estate ETF" -NYSE: NBGR).

Neuberger Berman believes ETFs can deliver the firm's investment expertise to a potentially wider range of investors. The ETFs are designed to provide investors with a unique opportunity to gain exposure to growth markets in China and the global real estate sector, supported by a rigorous, research-based approach to active management. Neuberger Berman's team of investment professionals bring together deep market expertise, innovative data science capabilities, and strong corporate engagement tools to manage these investment solutions.

The China ETF seeks long-term growth of capital by providing investors access to what we believe are high-quality companies tied economically to China. The China ETF will focus on investing primarily in China-A Share equity securities, Chinese securities listed in Hong Kong and American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of companies that demonstrate strong balance sheets, prospects for good returns on equity, and above-average earnings growth. The China ETF will seek to invest in companies that exhibit leadership in environmental, social and governance issues that are deemed by the Portfolio Managers to be important to the long-term success of such companies.

The Real Estate ETF seeks total return by investing in a global portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and securities of other real estate companies using fundamental analysis of each company while also considering macro economic and market developments to identify regions, countries and/or real estate sectors that they believe may be particularly attractive. The Real Estate ETF is underpinned by a multisite team approach with Portfolio Managers located across continents to incorporate a local perspective.

These conversions build on the firm's existing active ETF offering by expanding client access to an established investment capability in an investment vehicle that provides daily portfolio transparency, intra-day tradability and pricing. With the completion of these conversions, Neuberger Berman has six actively-managed ETFs in the marketplace, including a suite of active thematic ETFs.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is founded on active management, engaged ownership and fundamental research, including industry-leading research into material environmental, social and governance factors. Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms. With offices in 26 countries, the firm's diverse team has over 2,750 professionals. For nine consecutive years, Neuberger Berman has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm manages $449 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2023. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

An investor should consider the ETFs investment objectives, risks and fees and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, and if available summary prospectus, which you can obtain by calling 877.628.2583. Please read the prospectus, and if available the summary prospectus, carefully before making an investment.

All ETF products are subject to risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions, including adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, economic or other developments that may cause broad changes in market value, public perceptions concerning these developments, and adverse investor sentiment. An individual security may be more volatile, and may perform differently, than the market as a whole.

Foreign securities, including emerging markets, involve risks in addition to those associated with comparable U.S. securities. Additional risks include exposure to less developed or less efficient trading markets; social, political, diplomatic, or economic instability; trade barriers and other protectionist trade policies (including those of the U.S.); significant government involvement in an economy and/or market structure; fluctuations in foreign currencies or currency redenomination; potential for default on sovereign debt; nationalization or expropriation of assets; settlement, custodial or other operational risks; higher transaction costs; taxes; and less stringent auditing, corporate disclosure, governance, and legal standards. Changes in currency exchange rates could adversely impact investment gains or add to investment losses.

REITs and other real estate company securities are subject to risks similar to those of direct investments in real estate and the real estate industry in general, including, among other risks: general and local economic conditions; changes in interest rates; declines in property values; defaults by mortgagors or other borrowers and tenants; increases in property taxes and other operating expenses; overbuilding in their sector of the real estate market; fluctuations in rental income; lack of availability of mortgage funds or financing; extended vacancies of properties, especially during economic downturns; changes in tax and regulatory requirements; losses due to environmental liabilities; casualty or condemnation losses; changing social trends regarding working arrangements; or other economic, social, political, or regulatory matters affecting the real estate industry. REITs also are dependent upon the skills of their managers and are subject to heavy cash flow dependency or self-liquidation.

There can be no guarantee that the Portfolio Managers will be successful in their attempts to manage the risk exposure of the Fund or will appropriately evaluate or weigh the multiple factors involved in investment decisions, including issuer, market and/or instrument-specific analysis, valuation and environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

These and other risks are discussed in more detail in the Fund's prospectus. Please refer to the prospectus for a complete discussion of the Fund's principal risks.

This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Neuberger Berman is not providing this material in a fiduciary capacity and has a financial interest in the sale of its products and services. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Accordingly, "retail" retirement investors are not the intended recipients of this material as they are expected to engage the services of an advisor in evaluating this material for any investment decision. If your understanding is different, we ask that you inform us immediately.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo and "Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC" name are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. The individual fund names in this piece are either service marks or registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC or Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC, an affiliate of Neuberger Berman BD LLC, distributor, member FINRA.

