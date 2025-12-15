NEUBERGER BERMAN HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT TEAM

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NHS) (the "Fund") has announced that Joseph Lind, co-Portfolio Manager to the Fund, will expand his role and become Co-Head of Special Situations effective December 31, 2025, and will cease his portfolio management responsibilities to the Fund on or about December 31, 2026. Steve Ruh, CFA, Managing Director, has been named co-Portfolio Manager of the Fund, effective December 31, 2025.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,900 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $558 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments and has placed #1 or #2 for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of September 30, 2025.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of the Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

Contact:

Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC

Investor Information

(877) 461-1899

SOURCE Neuberger Berman