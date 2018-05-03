Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund To Provide Fund Update Thursday, May 10, 2018

Questions for the portfolio managers may be submitted in advance to the following email address: NML@NB.COM. No questions from participants will be taken during the update. The deadline for email submission of questions is Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 8:00 PM (Eastern). Details for the update, including the dial-in information will also be posted to the Neuberger Berman website, www.nb.com.

The most recent publically available information regarding the Fund's portfolio attributes and manager commentary is posted to the Neuberger Berman website in the "Closed-End Funds" section of www.nb.com. Please see accompanying link: http://www.nb.com/Pages/Public/en-us/Products/mlp-income-fund.aspx to access the Fund's most recent fact sheet. This reference to Neuberger Berman's website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Fund and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate Neuberger Berman's website in this release.

The Fund, which is advised by Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, has an investment objective to seek total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in MLPs or limited liability companies that have substantially similar economic characteristics to MLPs and currently expects its MLP investments to emphasize companies that the portfolio managers believe have growth potential and operate in the midstream natural resources sector.

Details:

Thursday, May 10, 2018

4:15 PM Eastern

Toll Free #: (877) 515-6681

Conference ID #: 9998846

A replay will be available on NB.com starting May 14, 2018.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 20 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is approximately 1,900 professionals. For four consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of fundamental research and independent thinking. It manages $299 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2018. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Fund, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, including the level of leverage, performance or achievements, and neither the Fund nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.

NML Contact: Tony Maltese, 212.476.9229, AMaltese@NB.com

