NEUBERGER BERMAN MUNICIPAL FUND ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN DISTRIBUTION RATE AND DECLARATION OF NEXT MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NBH) (the "Fund") has announced an increase in its monthly distribution rate to $0.05417 per share of common stock from the prior monthly distribution rate of $0.03774 per share, representing an increase of approximately 43.5%. The Fund has also declared its next monthly distribution at the new rate, which is payable on August 15, 2024, has a record date of July 31, 2024, and has an ex-date of July 31, 2024. The Fund seeks to provide income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. Distributions of the Fund may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax for some stockholders.

The new monthly distribution rate of $0.05417 per share represents an annualized distribution per share of $0.65 versus the prior annualized amount of $0.45288 and results in a distribution rate of approximately 5.91% of the Fund's market price and 5.38% of its net asset value, as of July 12, 2024.

Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC ("Neuberger Berman"), the Fund's investment manager, and the Fund's Board of Directors, including its Board committees (together, the "Board"), continue to be focused on delivering value to stockholders of the Fund. The distribution rate increase announced today is an effort to enhance the Fund's competitiveness in the secondary market and increase demand for the Fund's common stock in the secondary market, which may narrow the discount between the market price of the Fund's common stock and its net asset value per share. The Fund's Board has determined that—like many other closed-end funds—it is in the best interests of the Fund and its current stockholders to pay a higher distribution rate, even if that distribution represents a combination of net investment income, capital gains and return of capital. Neuberger Berman and the Board will continue to consider other strategies or transactions that may enhance stockholder value and mitigate the discount that the Fund's common stock trades relative to its net asset value.

The distribution announced today, as well as future distributions, may consist of net investment income, realized capital gains, and return of capital. In the event the Fund distributes more than its net investment income during any yearly period, such distributions may also include realized gains and/or a return of capital. To the extent that a distribution includes a return of capital, the NAV per share may decline and an investor's cost basis of their shares will be reduced. In compliance with Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, a notice would be provided for any distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income. The notice would be for informational purposes and not for tax reporting purposes, and would disclose, among other things, estimated portions of the distribution, if any, consisting of net investment income, capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions paid in 2024 will be made after the end of the year.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $481 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The PRI identified the firm as part of the Leader's Group, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in environmental, social and governance practices. Neuberger Berman has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last ten years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information. Data as of June 30, 2024.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of the Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

