NEUBERGER BERMAN MUNICIPAL FUND ANNOUNCES MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NBH) (the "Fund") has announced a distribution declaration of $0.05417 per share of common stock. The distribution announced today is payable on January 15, 2026, has a record date of December 31, 2025, and has an ex-date of December 31, 2025. The Fund seeks to provide income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. Distributions of the Fund may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax for some stockholders.

The distribution announced today, as well as future distributions, may consist of net investment income, realized capital gains, and return of capital. In the event the Fund distributes more than its net investment income during any yearly period, such distributions may also include realized gains and/or a return of capital. To the extent that a distribution includes a return of capital, the NAV per share may decline and an investor's cost basis of their shares will be reduced. In compliance with Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, a notice would be provided for any distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income. The notice would be for informational purposes and not for tax reporting purposes, and would disclose, among other things, estimated portions of the distribution, if any, consisting of net investment income, capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions paid in 2026 will be made after the end of the year.

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,900 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $558 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments and has placed #1 or #2 for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of September 30, 2025.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of the Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

