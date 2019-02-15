Neuberger Berman Named Inaugural Winner Of The Tokyo Financial Award In ESG Investing

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, announced that it has been named the first winner of the Tokyo Financial Award in ESG investing. The awards were established by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government as part of its vision to achieve a better society, enabled in part by finance, to recognize those firms that display a long-term dedication to ESG investments.

The awards reflect the city's goals of creating a modern and responsible hub for global finance. Neuberger Berman was selected for this award for its established track record in ESG investing, for its constructive engagement with both public and private companies, and its commitment to spreading ESG adoption in a transparent way to investors across the globe.

"We're extremely honored that the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has recognized our long-term and global commitment to ESG engagement across our investment strategies," said Jonathan Bailey, head of ESG Investing at Neuberger Berman. "This is a reflection of our continued dedication to pursuing the vision of a responsible and sustainable Tokyo, and we're excited to continue to build ESG strategies both locally in Tokyo, and for our clients globally."

Ryo Ohira, Head of East Asia for Neuberger Berman said, "We have many to thank for this recognition, but our clients are foremost. They recognize the importance of sustainable investing and we are in service to them. We would like to express our gratitude to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the related agencies. We will continue to pursue these important investment strategies."

Neuberger Berman is a signatory to the UN-sponsored Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). As of December 31, 2018, more than 50% of Neuberger Berman's assets under management used explicit ESG criteria in their investment processes.

About the Tokyo Financial Award in ESG investing

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government created the Tokyo Financial Award in ESG Investing to recognize those financial institutions that are dedicated to offering investment solutions that contribute to the proliferation of ESG investments and will locally meet the needs of Tokyo's citizens. The winner was chosen by a panel that includes investment professionals, academics, and representatives of multinational organizations.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 22 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,000 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of fundamental research and independent thinking. It manages $304 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2018. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

All information is as of December 31, 2018 unless otherwise indicated and is subject to change without notice. Firm data, including employee and assets under management figures, reflects collective data for the various affiliated investment advisers that are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Firm history/timeline includes the history of all firm subsidiaries, including predecessor entities and acquisitions.

