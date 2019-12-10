Neuberger Berman Named to Pensions & Investments "Best Places to Work in Money Management"

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager is honored to be ranked second among companies with 1,000 employees or more in the 2019 "Best Places to Work in Money Management" survey by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management. 2019 is the firm's sixth year finishing first or second in this same category.

In the publication's write-up, employee survey responses highlight the firm's culture in which they are highly valued and do work beyond their role in service of clients. Other responses lauded the firm's common purpose and their ability to succeed with the tools and information needed. Other employees wrote of a "genuine sense of serving a real purpose."

Heather Zuckerman, Chief of Staff at Neuberger Berman commented: "Our employees initiate and drive most of the key programs that create our culture. We are proud to have a workplace where people feel comfortable speaking up, as they know we will listen and empower them. This openness applies both to programs for them and, importantly, to ones that serve our clients."

The survey results recognize the firm's commitment to financial wellness with a "best-in-class 401(k) contribution and financial wellness program for employees and their families." Employees also remarked on the importance of the many enjoyable social and workplace events that bind them together and create productive and cohesive teams.

The 2019 Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management Neuberger Berman write-up is here. Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. Details on the methodology and how the survey is conducted are available here.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,100 professionals. For six consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $339 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 45-year-old global source for news and information of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

All information is as of September 30, 2019 unless otherwise indicated and is subject to change without notice. Firm data, including employee and assets under management figures, reflects collective data for the various affiliated investment advisers that are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Firm history/timeline includes the history of all firm subsidiaries, including predecessor entities and acquisitions. Links to third party websites are furnished for convenience purposes only. The inclusion of such links does not imply any endorsement, approval, investigation, verification or monitoring by Neuberger Berman of any content or information contained within or accessible from the linked sites.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2019 Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

All rights reserved.

Media Contact: Alex Samuelson, 212.476.5392, Alexander.Samuelson@NB.com

SOURCE Neuberger Berman

Related Links

https://www.nb.com

