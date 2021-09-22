Neuberger Berman Names Michele Docharty To Its Board Of Directors

Ms. Docharty most recently served as Americas Head of Execution Services and Global Co-Head of Synthetic Product Distribution at Goldman Sachs, where she spent more than 30 years, including the last 10 as a partner. During her tenure, Ms. Docharty served as Founder and Chair of the Data Services Operating Group where she oversaw the transition to externalize data for investing clients. She was a member of the Global Markets Operating Committee and served as Chair of the Equities Best Execution Sub-committee. She previously managed the Latin American Equity business and the New Product marketing team.

"Michele is a highly respected and seasoned leader," said George Walker, Neuberger Berman Chairman and CEO. "Given Michele's professional background and expertise, she will bring important new perspectives to the board to complement the other external Directors who have led investment organizations as CIOs/CEOs and regulatory bodies. Her comprehensive understanding of the use of data in financial services will add value on a litany of fronts, including client service and engagement, data governance, and equity business strategy, among others."

Ms. Docharty will be a key driver of Neuberger Berman's continuing commitment to equity, inclusion and diversity. She has served on Goldman Sachs' Americas Inclusion and Diversity Committee, and the Hispanic/Latinx Network. She was additionally named to the Association of Latino Professionals for America's "50 Most Powerful Latinas" list in 2018, 2019, and 2020, and to Latino Leaders Magazine's top 100 most influential Latinas in 2020.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has over 2,300 professionals. The firm manages $433 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2021.

