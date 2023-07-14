NEUBERGER BERMAN NEXT GENERATION CONNECTIVITY FUND ANNOUNCES PORTFOLIO MANAGER UPDATE CALL MONDAY, JULY 24, 2023

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE: NBXG) (the "Fund") has announced a conference call with Fund Portfolio Manager Hari Ramanan and members of his team, to be held on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 4:00 PM (Eastern). During the call, members of the Portfolio Management team will review the Fund's investment process and provide an update and perspective on the rapidly evolving next generation connectivity investment opportunity.

Questions may be submitted in advance to the following email address: [email protected]. The deadline for email submission of questions is Monday, July 24, 2023, at 2:00 PM (Eastern). Details for the call, including the Zoom link and the dial-in information, will also be posted to the Neuberger Berman website, www.nb.com, in advance of the call.

A replay of the call will be available on nb.com.

Call Details:

Zoom Link:

https://nb.zoom.us/j/92904524076?pwd=T3RmSWtRSWxXNU1FVjk0TzF1cnd3UT09

Participant Dial-In: (646) 558 8656

Meeting ID: 929 0452 4076

Passcode: 072423

About The Fund

The Fund, which is advised by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC, has an investment objective to provide capital appreciation and income. The Fund is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. No assurance can be given that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount of their net asset value. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that the shares may be worth more or less than their original cost.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is founded on active management, engaged ownership and fundamental research, including industry-leading research into material environmental, social and governance factors. Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms. With offices in 26 countries, the firm's diverse team has over 2,700 professionals. For nine consecutive years, Neuberger Berman has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm manages $436 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2023. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of the Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

NBXG Contact: Tony Maltese, 212.476.9229, [email protected]

