Neuberger Brings High-Conviction Equity Approach to ETF Investors with Launch of Neuberger Quality Select ETF

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger, an employee-owned investment management firm, has launched the Neuberger Quality Select ETF (NYSE Arca listed: NQLT), an actively managed exchange-traded fund designed to offer investors a high-conviction portfolio of quality mid- and large-cap companies.

NQLT will be managed by Daniel P. Hanson, CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Neuberger's Quality Equity Group. Hanson brings more than 25 years of experience managing U.S. and global equity portfolios and is supported by a seasoned investment team averaging more than two decades of industry experience.

The Quality Equity Group oversees more than $9.0 billion in assets across a suite of investment capabilities including the approximately $4.8 billion Neuberger Quality Equity Fund (NBSLX), which Hanson assumed management of in 2022. These offerings reflect the Quality Equity Group's commitment to being a strong partner across every vehicle aligned with client needs.

"In today's market environment of increasingly narrow market leadership, extreme factor and style moves, coupled with rapid technological change, we believe our high-quality equity strategies serve as an essential core allocation," said Hanson. "At the heart of our investment philosophy is a simple belief: exceptional businesses can create exceptional long-term outcomes. We focus on companies with durable competitive advantages, strong cash flow generation, and high returns on invested capital, led by management teams with a proven ability to create lasting value for customers and shareholders alike."

NQLT will seek to primarily invest in common stocks of mid- and large-capitalization companies across the growth-value spectrum, maintaining a consistent focus on business quality and valuation while seeking to avoid speculative or unproven growth companies whose long-term economics remain uncertain. NQLT is available to investors with a net expense ratio of 0.48%1.

Anil Abraham, Head of ETF Product Development at Neuberger, added: "Actively managed ETFs have emerged as a preferred structure for a growing number of investors, as they seek solutions that deliver liquidity, transparency, and the benefits of active management. The launch of NQLT expands access to Neuberger's equity capabilities, offering clients a differentiated, high-conviction approach to invest in quality companies."

Since launching its first actively managed ETF in 2022, Neuberger has grown the platform to 14 funds and over $3.8 billion in assets under management spanning equity, fixed income, real assets, and liquid alternative strategies.

About Neuberger

Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3,000 employees across 26 countries. The firm manages $567 billion of equities, fixed income, private markets, real estate, and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors, and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research, and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again in 2025, we were named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the U.S. (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of March 31, 2026.

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All Neuberger figures are as of June 30, 2026, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change without notice. The firm data, including employees and assets under management, reflect the collective data of the various affiliated investment advisors who are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. The company history/timeline includes the history of all the company's subsidiaries, including predecessor companies and acquisitions.

An investor should consider each Fund's investment objectives, risks, fees and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information can be found in each Fund's prospectus or summary prospectus, which you can obtain by calling 877.628.2583. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before making an investment.

All ETF products are subject to risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions, including adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, economic or other developments that may cause broad changes in market value, public perceptions concerning these developments, and adverse investor sentiment. An individual security may be more volatile, and may perform differently, than the market as a whole.

Unlike mutual funds, ETF shares are purchased and sold in secondary market transactions at negotiated market prices rather than at net asset value ("NAV") and as such ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV. As a result, shareholders of the Fund may pay more than NAV when purchasing shares and receive less than NAV when selling Fund shares. ETF shares may only be redeemed at NAV by authorized participants in large creation units. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for shares will develop or be maintained or that the Fund's shares will continue to be listed. The trading of shares may incur brokerage commissions. The Fund has a limited number of Authorized Participants. To the extent they exit the business or are otherwise unable to proceed in creation and redemption transactions with the Fund and no other Authorized Participant is able to step forward to create or redeem, shares of the Fund may be more likely to trade at a premium or discount to NAV and possibly face trading halts or delisting.

The actual risk exposure taken by a Fund in its investment program will vary over time, depending on various factors including the Portfolio Manager's evaluation of issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. There can be no guarantee that the Portfolio Manager will be successful in his attempt to manage the risk exposure of the Fund or will appropriately evaluate or weigh the multiple factors involved in investment decisions, including issuer, market and/or instrument-specific analysis, valuation and financially material environmental, social and governance factors.

To the extent a Fund invests in other investment companies, including money market funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), its performance will be affected by the performance of those other investment companies.

Foreign securities involve risks in addition to those associated with comparable U.S. securities. Additional risks include exposure to less developed or less efficient trading markets; social, political, diplomatic, or economic instability; trade barriers and other protectionist trade policies (including those of the U.S.); imposition of economic sanctions against a particular country or countries; and less stringent auditing and accounting, corporate disclosure, governance, and legal standards. As a result, foreign securities may fluctuate more widely in price, and may also be less liquid, than comparable U.S. securities. Regardless of where a company is organized or its stock is traded, its performance may be affected significantly by events in regions from which it derives its profits or in which it conducts significant operations.

At times, large-cap companies may be out of favor with investors. Compared to smaller companies, large-cap companies may be unable to respond as quickly to changes and opportunities and may grow at a slower rate.

Each Fund is classified as non-diversified. As such, the percentage of the Fund's assets invested in any single issuer, or a few issuers is not limited as much as it is for a Fund classified as diversified. Investing a higher percentage of its assets in any one or a few issuers could increase the Fund's risk of loss and its share price volatility, because the value of its shares would be more susceptible to adverse events affecting those issuers.

NQLT is new with limited operating history to evaluate. New funds may not attract sufficient assets to achieve investment, trading or other efficiencies and, if NQLT does not grow in size, it will be at greater risk than larger funds of wider bid-ask spreads for its shares, trading at a greater premium or discount to NAV and/or a stop to trading.

These and other risks are discussed in more detail in each Fund's prospectus. Please refer to each Fund's current prospectus for a complete discussion of the Fund's principal risks.

This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Neuberger is not providing this material in a ﬁduciary capacity and has a ﬁnancial interest in the sale of its products and services. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors.

This material is issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications to learn about each company and the legal restrictions and restrictions. The name "Neuberger" and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2026 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

1 Gross expense ratio is 1.52%. Net expense ratio represents the total annual operating expenses that shareholders pay (after the effect of fee waivers). The Fund's investment manager has contractually undertaken to waive and/or reimburse certain fees and expenses of the Fund so that the total annual operating expenses (excluding interest, brokerage commissions, acquired fund fees and expenses, taxes including any expenses relating to tax reclaims, dividend and interest expenses relating to short sales, and extraordinary expenses, if any) of the Fund are limited to 0.48% of average net assets until 8/31/2027 (after taking into account the Fee Waiver discussed below) and 0.55% of average net assets from 9/1/2027 to 8/31/2029 and may not be terminated during its term without the consent of the Board of Trustees. The Fund has agreed that it will repay the Manager for fees and expenses waived or reimbursed for the Fund provided that repayment does not cause annual Operating Expenses to exceed the expense limitation in place at the time the fees were waived and/or the expenses were reimbursed, or the expense limitation in place at the time the Fund repays the Manager, whichever is lower. Any such repayment must be made within three years after the year in which the Manager incurred the expense. The Manager has contractually undertaken to waive its management fee by 0.07% of the Fund's average daily net assets ("Fee Waiver"). The undertaking lasts until 8/31/2027 and may not be terminated during its term without the consent of the Board of Trustees. The Fee Waiver is not subject to repayment under the expense limitation arrangement described above and will not reduce expenses below the expense limitation arrangement described above.

SOURCE Neuberger Berman