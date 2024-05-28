Neuchips Introduces Plug-and-Play Enterprise GenAI Solution, Viper GenAI PCIe Card, at COMPUTEX 2024

Seamlessly upgrade traditional PCs into AI-powered systems with enhanced security and efficiency.

TAIPEI, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuchips, a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) provider, will be launching its latest product, the Viper GenAI PCIe Card, at COMPUTEX 2024. The plug-and-play enterprise GenAI solution allows for a frictionless upgrade from traditional PCs to AI-enabled systems, empowering enterprises to unlock AI's full potential.

At the core of the Viper GenAI PCIe Card lies the Viper Generative AI Processor, designed to unleash the full potential of large language models (LLM) by offloading more than 90% of the resources required for generative AI from the CPU for maximum LLM-focused performance. The card's Embedded Engine also boosts accuracy and efficiency by more than ten times for vector similarity searches within the Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) process, which maintains factual accuracy of LLMs and addresses other issues such as hallucinations.

One of the standout features of the Viper GenAI PCIe Card is its extra 48GB memory capacity, which serves as an on-premise vector database that enterprises can deploy in PCs as well as Network Attached Storage (NAS) systems. This capability supports extensive vector data storage and mitigates data leakage concerns by keeping sensitive information offline, and the combination with the card's Embedded Engine makes Viper the perfect solution for running RAG-enhanced LLMs.

Furthermore, the card supports multiple open-source LLM models — including Llama2, Llama3, Mistral, Phi2, TAIDE, and Breeze — as well as both English and Traditional Chinese, ensuring its value to a wide spectrum of enterprises.

The Viper GenAI PCIe Card also provides substantial resource savings for enterprises by eliminating the need for extensive AI expertise and infrastructure investments. Low power consumption and minimal installation requirements ensure a seamless upgrade process without additional costs. The card's offline usage capability is crucial for enterprises with stringent data security and privacy requirements, allowing them to leverage AI technology without exposing sensitive data to potential breaches. In addition, the ability to integrate with software partners for customized AI applications enhances productivity and efficiency, offering tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each enterprise.

"The Viper GenAI PCIe Card unlocks new possibilities for enterprises looking to leverage the power of AI without substantial investments in new hardware or infrastructure," said Ken Lau, CEO of Neuchips. "Its seamless integration and cutting-edge features demolish the barriers that have hindered businesses from fully embracing the potential of large language models, paving the way for unprecedented innovation and operational excellence."

The Viper GenAI PCIe Card is ideal for enterprise users and government agencies looking to harness the power of AI technology securely and efficiently, and software service providers aiming to add value to their hardware offerings through advanced AI capabilities. When combined with Taiwan's trusted generative AI model TAIDE, the card becomes an invaluable asset for local and central governments, enabling secure and efficient generation of official announcements, reports, and other critical documents.

Neuchips invites COMPUTEX 2024 attendees to visit their booth to experience the Viper GenAI PCIe Card firsthand. Attendees can explore the card's real-life applications and see how seamlessly it integrates with existing hardware.

Booth Information

Date: 4 - 7 June 2024

Location: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Nangang Hall 1

Booth Number: N1301a

About Neuchips

Since Neuchips was established in 2019, our company has been dedicated to ASIC design, leveraging the power of technology to shape the future. We have a refined team, with more than 80% of our members being exceptional engineers who have experience with leading semiconductor companies both domestically and internationally. As a founding member of MLCommons and a participant in the Open Compute Project (OCP) community, we are always at the forefront of technological innovation. Our headquarters are located in the Hsinchu Science Park, close to top academic research institutions and an advanced technology industry chain, providing our employees with an ideal environment full of challenges and growth opportunities. We stood out in the MLPerf 3.0 DLRM efficiency competition, showcasing our unparalleled technical prowess. Currently, our products have expanded to the fields of LLM and generative AI, continuing to write a glorious chapter of technological innovation.

For high-resolution images, videos, and additional media resources showcasing the Viper GenAI PCIe Card, please visit: Neuchips Press Materials .

SOURCE Neuchips Inc.