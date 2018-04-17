Neudata Announces Fresh Round of Financing

"I'm delighted to follow on my investment in Neudata," said Dr. Robert Benson who serves as an advisor to the company and, as a successful former business owner, was one of the original investors. "Neudata has developed at a rapid rate over the last 18 months, carving out its leading position within the alternative data space. This new investment round will enable the company to continue developing its well-respected existing product offerings, while creating important new services."

"We are delighted and honoured that our original investors have chosen to build on their commitment to Neudata, and alongside our newest investors continue to champion our unique business model, putting their full faith in our growing alternative data business," said Rado Lipuš, Founder and CEO of Neudata. "The additional investment will allow us to scale up our business, help quantitative and fundamental investment managers discover and select data sources, as well as provide alternative data providers with free access to Neudata's network of hedge funds, asset managers and pension funds, to monetize their data. A data provider was recently listed by Neudata, prior achieving sales of any of its products and within 11 months had 12 deals in place and expressions of interest from 25 funds."

About Neudata

Neudata, headquartered in London with offices in New York City and Geneva, vets alternative data for investment managers, including agnostic and independent research. Neudata's expertise lies in scouting and evaluating alternative data and assisting investment managers in selecting relevant sources for backtests and research. Neudata is uniquely equipped to provide metadata and up-to-date objective research through its ever-expanding network of data vendor relationships.

Unlike data brokers, Neudata does not sell data. Instead, we charge a subscription fee to fund managers for access to our intelligence database. Neudata aligns interests with clients in finding sources that are the most promising for alpha generation and risk management. As such, Neudata's clients are often among the first in the industry to be made aware of new data launches and use case examples. Visit us at www.neudata.co

