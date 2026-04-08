Neue Alchemy Ships Nine AI‑Native Ventures From a Single Platform in Year One

Portland-based design + build firm spans AI intelligence, robotics, autonomous movement, commerce, music, film, and enterprise tooling — bootstrapped, one team, one engine.

PORTLAND, Ore., Apr. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after launching, Neue Alchemy — the design + build firm and venture platform founded by Isaiah Steinfeld (ex-AWS, Nike, Lyft) — has shipped nine distinct ventures across AI intelligence, direct-to-consumer commerce, music, film production, and enterprise tooling. All built internally. All operating in market. No outside funding. No large team. One platform.

The firm, which launched in April 2025, has used its first year to prove a thesis: that a small, disciplined team with the right architecture can ship across multiple categories simultaneously — and that every venture makes the next one faster.

One team, one platform, nine AI native ventures across AI, commerce, music, film, and enterprise tooling. Post this

"We built the firm as a product," said Steinfeld. "The intelligence platform, the coffee brand, the record label, the AI tools — they're not side projects. They're compositions from the same engine. When one improves, they all improve. A year in, we're not managing nine ventures — we're operating one system that expresses as nine."

What Shipped: Year One

Intelligence & Publishing

Signal + Noise launched as an executive-grade AI intelligence platform with daily and weekly briefings, a live wire aggregating 300–500 stories daily across five pillars — Applied AI, Robotics & Autonomy, Tech & Innovation, Deep & Emerging Tech, and Startups & Venture. The platform also offers a paid Pro tier. The platform publishes seven days a week, with field reports and deep analysis for subscribers.

Commerce & Brand

ALCHMY Coffee grew from a launch case study into a full direct-to-consumer brand in year one. The product line now includes four collections — Flagship, National Parks, ALCHMY Blends, and the Botanics Collection, featuring ceremonial matcha and mushroom coffee. The brand also offers a complete Field Gear line of apparel, accessories, and lifestyle goods. Subscriptions, fulfillment, and the broader commerce infrastructure are all live and operational.

Music & Culture

AU79 Records, launched in September 2025, now has five catalog releases across three artists: Vanta Noir (darkwave/post-punk), Portra Lubitel (lo-fi singer-songwriter), and Lyon Drive (easycore/pop-punk). Portra Lubitel's new single, "Welcome to the Party, Pal," drops today, with the debut EP arriving later this month. The label was operationalized in under 24 hours during a coast-to-coast sprint from Fast Company's Innovation Festival to Riot Fest, and the site was fully rebuilt and relaunched in 2026. AU79 has also become an active testing ground for emerging questions around AI and creative authorship, including platform-level detection systems and internal provenance standards for human-led production.

Film Production

Prima Lux is Neue Alchemy's production studio. All footage, subjects, and imagery are real — the studio does not use AI to generate or simulate content. Instead, AI is used in pre-production and post-production to help a small team produce work at a scale and quality typically associated with much larger crews. Prima Lux is currently in development on its first original feature documentary focused on the intersection of place and culture.

AI Products & Internal Ventures

Multiple AI products are in active development within Neue Alchemy Labs, including Monarch, an AI career OS for professionals navigating career transitions; The Forge, a world-building and continuity platform for writers managing complex fictional universes, tracking entities, relationships, and narrative coherence at scale; âme, a contextual intelligence engine; and Switchcraft, a multi-model AI routing system. Neue Alchemy Labs is also running live explorations focused on robotics and autonomous movement. More detail on active Lab projects is available at neuealchemy.io/labs.

The Model: One Engine, Multiple Expressions

Neue Alchemy's approach differs from both traditional consultancies and the emerging wave of AI-native startups. Rather than building each venture as a standalone product, the firm operates a unified platform across both its own ventures and client builds, where every venture is a composition of shared, interchangeable parts. When a component improves for one venture, every venture benefits. When a new venture launches, it inherits the capabilities of everything that came before it.

The firm's core business — client advisory and build services for Fortune 100 companies and high-growth ventures — runs on the same platform. This means the firm doesn't just advise on innovation; it builds with the same tools and infrastructure it offers clients. Every client engagement strengthens the platform, and every platform improvement benefits the next engagement.

The firm also routinely builds with frontier AI models and tools at or ahead of public release, producing working prototypes and live demonstrations that give clients and partners proof of what's possible — not slide decks. Neue Alchemy also works alongside leading infrastructure, platform, and model providers — from startup challengers to hyperscale platforms — to bring frontier AI capabilities into live products, operating systems, and venture builds. In practice, Neue Alchemy operates on a simple belief: the future is not one company with one product, but one intelligence layer launching and operating many companies at once.

Internally, the firm is organized around ten partner-level practices — spanning strategy, design, build, delivery, growth, brand, research, client success, ventures, and operations — each supported by specialized agentic teams that handle execution across the platform. The Alchemist Network, a curated ecosystem of builders, operators, creative directors, investors, and advisors, extends the firm's capacity without the overhead of traditional headcount.

"In a market where a single model release can reset an entire category, we made a different bet," said Steinfeld. "Instead of raising around a single product, we built a platform that compounds. It's designed to be defensive and offensive by default — one system, multiple venture planes. We bring the edge of an agentic AI firm and the human force multiplier of the Alchemist Network. That lets us stay lean, move quickly, and scale on demand."

"Most startups are still building single products," Steinfeld added. "We built a machine that builds and runs ventures. The next iconic companies may look less like traditional companies and more like intelligence systems with products, brands, and media wrapped around them."

About Neue Alchemy

Neue Alchemy runs across three interconnected divisions: Neue Alchemy (client advisory and build services), Neue Alchemy Labs (R&D and venture development), and Neue Alchemy Studios (content, brand, and storytelling). Founded by digital product executive and repeat founder Isaiah Steinfeld — who led AWS's global startup engine supporting hundreds of thousands of startups and built ventures inside Nike, Lyft, VF Corp, and Intuit — the firm combines enterprise-scale rigor with founder-speed execution for Fortune 100 companies, high-growth ventures, and ambitious SMBs. Neue Alchemy and its ALCHMY Coffee venture were nominated for Fast Company's 2025 Innovation by Design Awards in the AI Design and On the Rise categories, underscoring the firm's focus on building enduring brands and compounding revenue engines for the modern era.

Isaiah Steinfeld, Founder & CEO

Website: neuealchemy.com

Build Firm: neuealchemy.io

Signal + Noise: neuealchemy.io/signal-noise

ALCHMY Coffee: alchmycoffee.com

AU79 Records: au79records.com

Press: [email protected]

SOURCE Neue Alchemy