Neue and Kigen Pioneer a No-Code Path to the Era of Innovative Connected Products

News provided by

Neue

18 Dec, 2023, 04:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neue announces its sensor as a service offering that integrates world-leading security out-of-the-box from Kigen to dramatically reduce key product development hurdles for companies seeking cutting-edge connectivity solutions, enabling the development of groundbreaking connected products. The combination of the solutions that address two principal challenges faced by product designers looking to industrialize always-on, connected products, the no-code, quick path offers significant speed-to-market.

Continue Reading
Neue and Kigen Pioneer a No-Code Path to the Era of Innovative Connected Products
Neue and Kigen Pioneer a No-Code Path to the Era of Innovative Connected Products

Empowering Connected Products:
Neue, celebrated for its innovative IoT platform, has teamed up with Kigen, a leading expert in securing connected solutions. The collaboration empowers clients globally using the Neue iEnbl, ensuring that wherever there is a need for a SIM, eSIM, or iSIM, these are readily available from the very start in a way that extends to full-scale deployments. This partnership sets the stage for developing a wide array of new connected products and services, from smart devices to industrial IoT solutions and beyond. The Neue iEnbl has been adopted by 30 customers at various stages, from prototyping to large scale deployments, and is now generally available. The versatile suite of technologies packed in the Neue iEnbl hardware, iSIM enablement, and no-code software reduces on average, between 6-12 months of development time. Customers can leverage manufacturing expertise from Neue's and Kigen's mutual partner, Flex.

The collaboration combines the strengths offering:

  1. Seamless Connectivity: Effortlessly integrate SIM, eSIM, and iSIM technologies into products and services using the Neue iEnbl that support a number of connectivity options: LTE Cat-M, NB-IoT, 5G, WiFi, BLE 4.2, RS-232/RS-485, GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou).
  2. Security: Leverage Kigen's secure OS for all types of eSIM and iSIM, with expertise in secure connectivity to guarantee data protection and reliability in an increasingly connected world.

A Unified Vision:
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Kigen to pioneer a no-code path to the era of innovative connected products "remarked Fredrik Wanhainen, CEO of Neue. "Leveraging iSIM resonates with our vision of democratizing IoT with the Neue iEnbl, a complete sensor as service solution and Playground creation environment, empowering our clients to create connected products and services that break new ground."

"The promise of the integrated iSIM is to unleash secure connected solutions for any company, independent of their experience in cellular," affirmed Vincent Korstanje, CEO of Kigen. "Together, we are empowering customers who are building the future of IoT and AI with security that's ever-present and available out of the box, opening up new frontiers for connected experiences."

Connect with us at neue.se/contact/. Businesses interested in engaging with Neue and Kigen are invited to meet our representatives at CES 2024, set for January 9-12, 2024.

About Neue.se: Lowering the barrier from prototyping to industrialization for connected products. Our sensor as a service solution is built for fast innovation, digitalisation and to enable new business models. It lets you start capturing data immediately and rapidly adapt the solution as you go, with our no-code development platform.

About Kigen.com:
Kigen is the forerunner in eSIM/iSIM security-enabled IoT solutions built for scale. An Arm-founded company, Kigen flexibly empowers OEMs with security on leading IoT chipsets and modules and with the world's leading IoT and LPWAN connectivity providers in up to 200 countries. Our industry-leading SIM OS products enable over 2 billion SIMs and complement our GSMA-accredited Remote SIM provisioning secure service capabilities. Find out more at kigen.com or join our #FutureofSIM conversation on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Fredrik Wanhainen    neue.se/contact/
Erin McMahon           [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2302225/Neue.jpg

SOURCE Neue

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.