NeueHouse Announces Expansion to DTLA's Iconic Bradbury Building

Built in 1893, the Bradbury Building was considered a game-changer for its time. An architectural landmark – and Los Angeles' very first commercial building – the five-story structure is renowned for its ornate ironwork and sky-lit atrium of access walkways and bird-cage elevators.

NeueHouse, which raised $30 million in funding last fall under the new leadership of CEO Josh Wyatt, and – with both New York and Los Angeles flagship locations at capacity and with a waitlist – continues to innovate across design and hospitality, scaling its programming platform to deliver a truly differentiated offering in support of its prominent and industry-leading members.

"Our mission of fostering a creative system at the intersection of commerce and culture, underpinned by design-driven environments, elevated hospitality and original cultural programming, is what sets NeueHouse apart," said Josh Wyatt. "The expansion to the iconic Bradbury Building will allow us to enhance the membership experience even further in the areas of creative workspaces, programming and social spaces."

The new community at the Bradbury Building continues upon NeueHouse's commitment and membership promise to inhabit creative, cultural and architecturally significant properties. With Los Angeles and Toronto-based DesignAgency leading the design, NeueHouse's second-floor of the Bradbury Building will offer its members 25,000 square feet of creative spaces for work, events and cross-community collaboration. Amenities will include gallery and private offices, lobby café, conference spaces and a mediation nap room.

"Inhabiting signature buildings, we create interiors that offer a sense of history, an air of residential modernity, and aura of timelessness," said Anwar Mekhayech, Founding Partner at DesignAgency. "At the same time, we are driven by the challenge of anticipating the every need of the contemporary creative professional."

NeueHouse's expansion to the Bradbury Building is evidence of NeueHouse's early vision of enabling the ambitions of its diverse, dynamic and esteemed community, and is reflective of how NeueHouse continues to push culture forward by enabling today's most innovative thought-leaders to create and develop new ideas together.

Not only a historic landmark (designated in 1977, making it the city's oldest landmarked building), the Bradbury Building is also a cultural landmark. It has appeared in numerous films and television series, including the films Blade Runner, Lethal Weapon 4, Pay It Forward and 500 Days of Summer, as well as music videos for Cher's "Take Me Home" and Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation".

It's fitting then that the Bradbury Building will serve as a second home-base for local Angelenos, New York and international NeueHouse members, complementing its existing Hollywood flagship located in the former West Coast CBS headquarters at Columbia Square.

The addition of the Bradbury Building location to NeueHouse's roster of Los Angeles and New York flagship houses underscores NeueHouse's recent evolution. The milestone moments in 2018 – with Wyatt raising a new round of financing anchored by the Diller/Von Furstenberg family office, Gaw Capital and Meyer Bergman – precede a number of notable business activities slated for 2019 and 2020, with the Bradbury location being the first of many as NeueHouse expands its platform to deliver a highly differentiated point of view.

About NeueHouse

NeueHouse is the 'home of the new' – new ideas, new people, new conversations and new experiences. Where creators, artists and entrepreneurs come together to create the new and push culture forward. The NeueHouse creative system sits at the intersection of culture and commerce – underpinned by the unique confluence of elevated design-driven spaces, thought-provoking cultural programming and experiences, and unparalleled hospitality and creative resources. These all combine to inspire a creative and curious mindset, foster new connections and provide the stage for cultural experiences. The NeueHouse membership currently comprises a prominent community of creators across two New York and Los Angeles locations.

For more information: www.NeueHouse.com I http://bradbury.neuehouse.com/ | @NeueHouse | #homeofthenew

About DesignAgency

DesignAgency is an international studio that unites interior design, architectural concepting, strategic branding, and visual communication. With its lead studio in Toronto Canada and offices in Barcelona and Los Angeles, DesignAgency is known for reimagining the hospitality experience, and is one of the most distinguished and awarded design firms, sought after by clients in Canada, the US and around the world. The firm's global success is based on its high level of design excellence, its creative business savvy and its ability to create special environments through narratives developed closely with clients. Working for leading companies, developers and hospitality groups, DesignAgency brings experience, passion and creativity to make places that immerse guests in a diverse range of styles and experiences.

For more information: www.thedesignagency.ca | @thedesignagency | #designagencyproject

