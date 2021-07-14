NeueHouse Partners With Kindred to Launch Inaugural Impact Event Series as NeueHouse is Named the Official Member Space of Kindred in New York and LA

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred, the membership that prepares leaders for the future of sustainable and socially responsible business, announced today that it has named NeueHouse, the private work and social space for members, as its official member space in New York and LA. Kindred will also serve as the official impact partner for NeueHouse, curating a new monthly purpose program at the iconic cultural venue to offer members insights on a range of diversity, equity and inclusion topics.

"As the 'home of the new,' we're always exploring new ideas, opportunities, and partnerships to create the ideal workplace for our member community," says Jon Goss, Chief Brand Officer at NeueHouse. "Both NeueHouse and Kindred are deeply invested in building a sustainable, responsible and conscious foundation for members to better themselves personally, professionally and creatively. We're thrilled for the partnership, as well as the enriching content and collaboration it will bring."

"While Kindred exists virtually, spanning geographies, our members have been looking for ways to connect and learn together in a physical environment," said Elyssa Byck, COO and co-founder of Kindred. "By joining forces with NeueHouse, we can create new opportunities for our members to support and collaborate with other leaders committed to cultural change, particularly at a time when many organizations are formulating return-to-work policies. NeueHouse is the ideal partner because of our common values and shared mission of building community through education and culture."

Starting this fall, the two organizations will kick off a new in-person impact series hosted at NeueHouse's New York and LA venues. The series will be hosted monthly and feature discussions on a range of ESG topics, everything from the new norms of identity and inclusion in the workplace to environmental justice and impact investing. Past speakers have included misinformation and media expert Dr. Joan Donovan; Chief Diversity Officer for the NYC Comptroller, Wendy Davis; Applied Empathy author and lecturer Michael Ventura; humanitarian and environmental activists like Céline Cousteau. The events will be open to the NeueHouse community and all Kindred members, offering them a place to gather and network each month.

"We appreciate NeueHouse's philosophy on the future of work and their mission to foster a flexible and inclusive environment that changemakers are drawn to," said Racquel Joseph, Chief Experience Officer of Kindred. "Our programming will reflect creative and practical approaches to building a more equitable society and inclusive economy. The partnership will support our mission-aligned communities, facilitate meaningful in-person connections so many of us have been seeking over the past year, and drive conversations on the social issues and stakeholder demands that leaders in every field are navigating."

The first NeueHouse impact event curated by Kindred is scheduled for September. To learn more about the new program series and how to register, visit https://kindredmembers.com/.

About Kindred

Kindred is the membership built for the future of socially responsible and equitable business; providing leaders and their organizations with the education, support and community they need to navigate the stakeholder economy. Launched in late 2020, Kindred's membership has quickly grown to include leaders from companies such as Allbirds, B Lab, Casper, Chobani, Facebook, HBO, LinkedIn, Macy's, MassMutual, Meredith, Nike, Salesforce, Spotify, Twitter, Verizon, The Washington Post, and Wells Fargo.

About NeueHouse

NeueHouse is the private work and social space for creators, innovators and thought leaders to gather and connect. With iconic buildings, timeless design, thought-provoking cultural experiences and elevated hospitality, NeueHouse has reimagined the ideal environment for creative performance and connection. NeueHouse is home to a curated collective of original thinkers at the intersection of culture and commerce, whose work is defining the fields of design, publishing, the arts, entertainment and philanthropy. With two locations in Los Angeles and one in New York, and new 2021 openings in Venice Beach, Miami and Stockholm, NeueHouse is the preeminent place to create, collaborate and connect. www.neuehouse.com | @neuehouse | #homeofthenew

