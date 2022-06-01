NeuExcell Therapeutics' Founder Publishes Key Findings Elucidating the Mechanisms of NeuroD1-induced Astrocyte-to-Neuron (AtN) Conversion

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuExcell Therapeutics, a preclinical gene therapy company focusing on improving the lives of patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the publication of a groundbreaking manuscript in the international journal, "Developmental Neurobiology." NeuExcell Therapeutics' scientific founder, Professor Gong Chen, along with his research team at Jinan University in Guangzhou, China published a manuscript decoding the molecular mechanisms underlying NeuroD1-induced astrocyte-to-neuron conversion. The mechanisms were determined using transcriptomic analyses which uncovered critical signaling pathways and illuminated the NeuroD1-mediated gene network during the conversion of cultured human astrocytes to neurons. This work provides further support for future clinical applications of astrocyte-to-neuron (AtN) conversion.

In recent years, AtN conversion has been achieved both in vitro and in vivo by many research teams around the world, including Prof. Chen's group at Jinan University and the company he founded, NeuExcell Therapeutics. To understand the molecular mechanism of NeuroD1-induced AtN conversion, Chen's group used retrovirus to express neural transcription factor NeuroD1 in cultured human astrocytes and collected cells for transcriptome analysis at different time points after viral transduction. The team discovered that after overexpressing NeuroD1 in astrocytes for 24 hours, NeuroD1 activated many downstream transcription factors as well as other target genes, fully converting the transcriptome from an astrocytic profile to a neuronal profile within two weeks.