NeuExcell Therapeutics names Russ Addis as Vice President, Research

Dr. Addis joins NeuExcell after 8+ years of industry leadership experience at various startup biotech companies and several years of research experience at the University of Pennsylvania's Institute for Regenerative Medicine. Prior to NeuExcell, Dr. Addis established and led the research program at Aro Biotherapeutics, developing targeted genetic medicines for rare disease. Having expertise in multiple therapeutic areas including gene therapy, neurodegeneration, rare disease, aging and oncology puts Addis in an excellent position to lead NeuExcell's research efforts.

Dr. Addis received his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania (with a double major in Biochemistry & Biology), and his Ph.D. (in Human Genetics & Molecular Biology) from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

"We are very excited to have Russ step into this new role at NeuExcell," said Dr. Lorijn. "This addition to our team reflects NeuExcell's increasing focus on our internal innovation to ensure long-term growth for the company and for the benefit of all those suffering from devastating neurodegenerative diseases."

"Russ has the unique combination of in-depth knowledge and experiences in neuroscience, gene therapy and regenerative medicine," said Professor Gong Chen, NeuExcell's co-founder and Chief Scientific Advisor. "We are confident that Russ will lead us on an accelerating pace to advance our research programs toward the clinic."

About NeuExcell Therapeutics

NeuExcell is a privately held early-stage gene technology company headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. Its mission is to improve the lives of patients suffering from neuro-degenerative diseases and CNS injuries. Based upon the scientific work of Prof. Gong Chen, the Company has developed a potentially disruptive neural repair technology through astrocyte-to-neuron conversion in-vivo by introducing neural transcription factors through adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy. NeuExcell's pipeline covers major neurodegenerative diseases as Stroke, Huntington's, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Traumatic Brain Injury, Spinal Cord Injuries, and Cancer.

