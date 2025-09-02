NeuFit's NEUBIE® Device Empowers Patients with At-Home Rehabilitation

Neuro-based technology gives patients control over recovery and supports hybrid care models

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, patients have been using NeuFit's NEUBIE® device not only in the clinic, but also at home, a model that is helping transform how rehabilitation is delivered. By enabling supervised at-home use, the NEUBIE® empowers patients to continue their recovery daily, reinforcing gains between sessions and accelerating outcomes.

The NEUBIE® (short for NEURO-Bio-Electric Stimulator) is an FDA-cleared pulsed direct current device that helps patients re-educate their neuromuscular system by directly engaging the nervous system. While many therapy devices are limited to in-clinic use, NeuFit has long pioneered a hybrid model that extends advanced rehabilitation into the home environment.

"Home use of the Neubie device is not a new concept—we've supported it for years." said Dr. Mandy Jacques, PT, DPT and Director of Patient Engagement at NeuFit.

"We understand that, in some cases, making it to every appointment isn't always possible. Whether it's due to fatigue, a busy schedule, or unexpected life events, consistency in care can become a challenge. Using the Neubie at home offers a convenient solution, allowing individuals to stay on track with their recovery by completing their sessions from the comfort of their own home. This flexibility can make a significant difference in maintaining progress and achieving long-term results."

Why At-Home Access Matters

Consistency: Patients can reinforce neurological retraining daily, not just during clinic visits.

Patients can reinforce neurological retraining daily, not just during clinic visits. Accessibility: Reduces barriers for those with mobility challenges or limited access to specialty care.

Accessibility: Reduces barriers for those with mobility challenges or limited access to specialty care.

Flexibility: Therapists can create customized protocols and monitor progress remotely.

Improved Outcomes: Continuous engagement with the nervous system helps sustain and accelerate recovery.

Patient Stories

"The first thing I noticed, after about 3 weeks use of my Neubie was that my right heel was making proper contact with the floor. Sounds trivial I know but it is very significant for me. I have secondary progressive M.S. and my right heel didn't bear weight even in sitting. Before I started using the Neubie I had an independent physiotherapist assessment to measure strength and mobility of muscles and joints. After four months consistent work I revisited this assessment. To my joy, all muscle groups had grown measurable strength. I can see and feel it too. In my experience the Neubie is not a 'quick fix' but it does work. It needs commitment and effort but with the excellent help, encouragement and support of the Neubie therapy team improvement is achievable. I am still on my mobility journey and I wish you all success on yours." added Lesley, Neubie At-Home User.

A Model for the Future of Care

The use of the NEUBIE at home reflects a broader movement in healthcare: hybrid care models that combine in-person expertise with at-home empowerment. NeuFit continues to lead this shift, blending neurological science with modern delivery models to make care more effective and accessible.

"Combining the neuromuscular re-education effects of the Neubie with personalized in-home therapy is transforming how we think about rehabilitation, recovery and fitness" added Dr. Hannah Torres, PT, DPT, Customer Support Specialist. "Using the Neubie at home allows clients to feel much more at ease in the comfort of their own home while still receiving the skilled, custom treatment that they need to make meaningful improvements. As a physical therapist, I find that clients thrive off using the Neubie at home because it allows them to drive their own recovery and take their lives back all on their own timeline."

About NeuFit

NeuFit is dedicated to transforming rehabilitation and human performance through the power of the nervous system. The company's flagship technology, the Neubie®, helps physical therapists accelerate recovery and improve outcomes by working directly with the body's natural electrical signals. From neurological rehabilitation to athletic performance, NeuFit is pioneering the next generation of physical therapy.

Set up a call at www.neu.fit/contact to learn more and see if using the Neubie at home would be a good fit for you!

