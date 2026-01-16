Neumann University Receives Record $5 Million Gift for Nursing Scholarships

ASTON, Pa., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neumann University has received a $5 million gift — the largest in its history by an individual — from William Fegley, Jr., and his wife Jacquelyn to support undergraduate nursing students in the School of Nursing and Health Sciences. The family has designated $4.5 million for undergraduate nursing student scholarships and $500,000 for state-of-the-art laboratory equipment.

In recognition of the gift, the university's BSN and graduate nursing programs were named The Jacquelyn Wilson Fegley '71 College of Nursing at a January 16 ceremony at Neumann's suburban Philadelphia campus.

Born and raised in Chester, Pennsylvania, Jacquelyn Wilson Fegley entered the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia after graduating high school in 1962, spending ten years in service and teaching before earning a nursing degree from Our Lady of Angels College (now Neumann University) in 1971. She went on to a nursing career, while her husband, William Fegley, built a career in public accounting and served as an adjunct professor and lecturer. The couple married in 1974. Today, they have five children and 11 grandchildren.

Neumann University will begin awarding the Fegley scholarships this fall. Criteria include academic achievement and financial need. Fifteen new students each year will benefit, receiving $6,000 annually ($24,000 over four years).

Nursing is the largest undergraduate major at Neumann University, with approximately 120 students per year accepted into the program. Over the last four years, Neumann's nursing graduates have achieved an impressive 96.9% first-time test-takers pass rate on the exam required for licensure as a Registered Nurse. During the same four-year period, the first-time test-takers pass rate was 89.98% in Pennsylvania and 86.33% nationally.

"This extraordinarily generous gift comes at a time when the demand for highly competent, practice-ready nurses continues to grow nationwide," said Dr. Chris Domes, president of Neumann University. "The Fegley nursing scholarships will help transform the lives of countless aspiring nurses, including many first-generation college students, by supporting their academic journey to a lifelong professional career."

Neumann University is an independent, Catholic college, committed to providing students with opportunities for success through rigorous academic majors, leadership opportunities, and professional internships. The campus culture emphasizes the Franciscan values of reverence, integrity, service, excellence, and stewardship. With more than 60% of students as the first in their families to attend college, Neumann has been recognized for social mobility by U.S. News & World Report for six consecutive years.

