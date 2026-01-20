NeuMed Launches NeuMed MAX: A New Standard for Employer Healthcare in Houston

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuMed Urgent Care + IV Therapy today announced the launch of NeuMed MAX, a comprehensive employee healthcare solution designed to provide Houston businesses with a more accessible, efficient, and modern approach to workforce health. Built to address the evolving needs of today's workplaces, NeuMed MAX combines urgent care, primary care, and wellness services into one integrated program focused on real-world use and measurable outcomes.

"NeuMed MAX was built to solve the real challenges employers and employees face today—long wait times, fragmented care, and rising healthcare costs," said Akash G. Bhagat, DO, FAAEM, CEO and Founder of NeuMed. "By combining urgent care, primary care, and meaningful wellness support into one accessible program, we're delivering a healthcare solution that actually gets used. Our goal is to help Houston businesses build a healthier workforce by prioritizing access, prevention, and real outcomes."

Unlike traditional primary care memberships or limited concierge-style models, NeuMed MAX emphasizes speed, availability, and continuity of care. Members benefit from extended daily hours, walk-in access, on-site X-rays and EKGs, in-house bedside testing, and same-day treatment for common illnesses and injuries—allowing employees to receive timely care without prolonged delays or unnecessary referrals.

By offering a reliable, high-quality alternative for non-emergent medical needs, NeuMed MAX also helps businesses reduce inappropriate healthcare utilization and minimize disruptions to employee productivity. Convenient access to care allows employees to address health concerns promptly and return to work or daily responsibilities more efficiently.

Beyond urgent and primary care, NeuMed MAX integrates wellness services that support long-term health and resilience. Members receive access to annual physicals, comprehensive lab panels, worldwide telemedicine, and preferred pricing on services such as IV hydration and vitamin injections. This integrated approach enables employees to address acute concerns, preventive care, and wellness goals within a single, coordinated care environment.

Key benefits of NeuMed MAX include:

Expedited Access to Care: Same-day visits with minimal wait times, supporting faster recovery and reduced time away from work.

Integrated Wellness Support: A program that extends beyond episodic care to include preventive and wellness-focused services. https://neumed.com/wellness-services/

Comprehensive Medical Capabilities: On-site diagnostics and treatment options that address a wide range of everyday health needs.

Operational Value for Employers: A streamlined healthcare solution that supports workforce health, engagement, and continuity.

With five convenient locations across the Houston area and a reputation for short wait times and high patient satisfaction, NeuMed continues to set a new standard for accessible, patient-centered care. NeuMed MAX is now available to employers seeking no-cost-share or enhanced benefit option that supports employee health while aligning with broader cost-containment strategies.

For rapid response to employer inquiries:

[email protected]

https://neumedMAX.com/

About NeuMed

NeuMed is a Houston-based medical group delivering urgent care, primary care, and advanced wellness services through a modern, patient-centered model. With multiple locations across the Houston area, NeuMed provides same-day access to care, on-site diagnostics, and integrated wellness solutions designed to support individuals, families, and employer-sponsored health programs. Learn more at www.neumed.com.

