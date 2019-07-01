Neumont College of Computer Science Announces New Bachelor's Degree

The most recent computer science degree is focused on the art of designing and creating enterprise-grade software and services that run in the cloud and provide support for companies around the globe. Students enrolled in this degree path will learn how to utilize the latest cloud technologies like Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure, as well as how to integrate them with various platforms. This program is designed to equip graduates with the extensive knowledge in modern methodologies and coding practices required to succeed in the software engineering industry.

This Bachelor of Science Software Engineering degree will produce graduates prepared to enter a career path as a software engineer, back-end engineer, cloud engineer, or IT Consultant. The coursework is centered primarily on a technological focus around innovative and effective improvements in large-scale distributed systems developed and deployed in the cloud.

"Neumont's curriculum is always evolving to meet the needs of the ever-changing tech industry. I'm happy to announce our newest program, a bachelor's degree in Software Engineering," said Neumont's President, Dr. Aaron Reed Ed.D., Ph. D. "Although each of our programs have roots in software development, this is our first program solely focused on the technologies, algorithms, and processes required to be a successful software engineer in today's world. We are looking forward to welcoming the visionary students who enroll in this program and we're confident they will enjoy tremendous professional success after completing their education at Neumont."

To learn more about the newest Bachelor's Degree in Software Engineering, including requirements, expectations, and courses, head to https://www.neumont.edu/bsse.

Since 2003 Neumont College of Computer Science has a been a training ground for modern-day tech heroes—uniting business, technology, and creativity to educate the innovators of tomorrow. With a focus on project-based learning, students are immersed in a tech environment from day one to earn a degree in technology that will help launch their careers. For more about Neumont's unique approach to education, visit www.neumont.edu.

