Neura Deploys ViruScore™ First-Ever COVID-19 Predictive Testing Solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neura, the leader in AI-powered behavioral intelligence providing real-world insights for health organizations, governments, and consumer brands today announced the adoption of ViruScore™ COVID-19 predictive testing solution.

Neura's Human Behavioral Intelligence Platform is the first-ever AI-based approach to be utilized in the field, with HY Laboratories, the main provider of COVID-19 tests solutions in Israel, and one of the world's top 5 HMOs using it to grade testing samples to enable more efficient test pooling.

Neura transforms vast amounts of anonymized sensory data from millions of mobile devices using AI and machine learning, into actionable insights such as Social Distancing Index, Human Encounter Rate, crowd-gathering patterns and Super-Spreader mobility patterns. These actionable insights are subsequently utilized by health organizations, municipalities, and governments to predict and contain the spread of COVID-19. As part of Neura's newest offering, these same COVID-19 insights are fused with pandemic data to create a risk score. The score is employed by HMOs and labs to grade the probability of a positive or negative result on a four level scale ranging from "highest probability" to "lowest probability.

In Neura's study with HY Laboratories, the Neura ViruScore™ solution achieved 98% accuracy in test prediction across a sample size of 1,000 tests. As a result, Neura was able to create a population sample with 2% positive infection rate, producing an optimal environment for pool testing and enabling the HMO to increase capacity by 6X.

Three out of four models did not assign batches with even a single positive test to its lowest probability classification and the fourth assigned only a single positive test. Those results point to Neura's human behavior driven based testing approach playing a pivotal role in breaking infectious chains faster, and potentially saving millions of dollars by reducing the number of tests required.

"Neura's solution is a significant leap forward for the deployment of behavioral-intelligence tech in the fight against COVID-19," said Neura's CEO, Amit Hammer. "Being able to identify high and low-risk groups, future outbreaks, and behavioral Super-Spreaders is crucial to government efforts to fight the virus. With the recent FDA approval of COVID-19 test pooling, Neura's insights will go even further in helping to slow and break down the chain of infection."

"As of today, we do not look only at the analytical and clinical utility of testing, but at the entire workflow and its implications on a much broader scale. Neura brings an out of the box approach and new possibilities for sample managing, achieving a powerful enhancement of the test pooling process," said Tsofnat Cohen Lubetzky, Head of Business Development at Hylabs. "By leveraging Neura's ViruScore solution, we are able to pool tests far more effectively, delivering much faster results, while helping to conserve supplies of vital testing kits, it has been an absolute and unequivocal breakthrough."

About Neura:

Neura empowers organizations to drive strategic, data-driven decisions based on large scale human behavior and activity signals. Its Behavior Intelligence Platform transforms vast amounts of anonymized data into actionable, impactful and monetizable insights based on population behavior and lifestyle.

TheNeura.com, Neura's brand solution enables powerful audiencing and CRM enrichment, combined with highly effective, contextually relevant engagement, pinpointing optimal moments of availability.

Neura.co, Neura's COVID-19 solution equips policymakers, health organizations, and businesses with real-time tools to monitor, predict and contain the Coronavirus pandemic. Providing decision makers with the necessary insights to safely reopen the economy. The Behavior Intelligence data is also utilized by labs and HMOs as part of Neura's ViruScore™, the world's first-ever COVID-19 predictive testing solution enabling more effective pooled testing.

