Neurable Engineer Named to Top 50 Tech List

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurable Inc. is proud to announce that Dr. David Stanley, Neurable's senior machine learning engineer, has been named one of Built In's 2021 50 Tech Innovators.

"It is such an honor to receive the Tech Innovator Award for my work at Neurable. The entire team works hard in making neurotech available to the general public. It's wonderful to be recognized for this hard work by my peers," said Dr. Stanley.

Dr. David Stanley

"We have assembled an incredible team of scientists, engineers and business professionals at Neurable, and this is just such an exciting milestone for David to be recognized like this," said Neurable CEO Dr. Ramses Alcaide.

As part of Built In's commitment to the tech community and its members, the 2021 Tech Innovator Awards honor highly skilled technologists across the U.S. for their creative and impactful contributions to the industry. The awards recognize those rising in their careers today, and who will continue to innovate as the tech leaders of tomorrow.

About Neurable

Neurable is a diverse team of science, product, engineering, and design professionals on a mission to make technology more accessible, intuitive, and empowering using neurotechnology. Neurable's devices sense brain signals and translate them into simple, actionable insights that consumers can use every day. Neurable is on the web at www.neurable.com.

