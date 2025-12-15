Neurabody Enters the UK Market with Selfridges Launch, Showcasing the Future of AI-Driven Ergonomics

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurabody, the AI-driven posture science company transforming modern ergonomics, today announced its official launch at Selfridges London, marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion and consumer entry into the UK market.

With this debut, Selfridges customers will experience NeuraSit, Neurabody's intelligent posture-support system that merges ergonomic engineering, embedded sensors, and real-time AI feedback to help users improve posture effortlessly. The product will be featured within Selfridges' curated mix of forward-thinking technology, wellness, and design innovations.

"Selfridges has long been an iconic destination where design, culture, and innovation meet," said William Choi, Founder & CEO of Neurabody. "Launching NeuraSit here is both a privilege and a strategic step forward in introducing a new category of intelligent ergonomics - beautifully designed, proactive, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life."

Rethinking Ergonomics for a Tech-Driven Lifestyle

Unlike traditional static supports, NeuraSit actively monitors posture in real time, offering subtle sensory cues that guide users to self-correct naturally. As the system adapts to each user's habits, it turns proper posture into an automatic behavior rather than a conscious effort.

With chronic back and neck pain affecting millions globally, Neurabody aims to shift the narrative from reactive treatment to preventive, behavior-based wellness, aligning closely with Selfridges' progressive approach to health and well-being.

A Strategic and Curated Retail Launch

The Selfridges debut is part of Neurabody's selective retail strategy, partnering only with organizations that value innovation, craftsmanship, and long-term brand integrity. Initial availability will be exclusive and limited, serving as an early-access introduction ahead of Neurabody's planned international rollout.

This launch builds on the company's rapidly expanding momentum across corporate wellness, healthcare, technology, and global lifestyle partnerships.

About Neurabody

Neurabody is an AI-powered posture science company dedicated to reducing pain and improving everyday performance through intelligent ergonomics. By combining sensor-enabled hardware with real-time AI coaching, Neurabody transforms routine behaviors - such as sitting, standing, and moving - into opportunities for better health. Its ecosystem includes smart ergonomic devices and a cloud-based AI analytics platform used across consumer, enterprise, and healthcare environments.

www.neurabody.ai

SOURCE Neurabody