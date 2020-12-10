NeurAegis Announces Formation of Scientific-Medical Advisory Board

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeurAegis, Inc., a neuropharmaceutical company developing breakthrough treatments for neurological disorders, today announced the inaugural members of its Scientific-Medical Advisory Board who will help advance the Company's preclinical and clinical development activities and product pipeline. Members include Drs. Michel Baudry, Imad Najm and Barry Jordan, all internationally recognized experts in their respective fields of neurological disorders.

"We are honored to have such a highly distinguished group of scientific and clinical experts as inaugural members," stated Joe Blanchard, President and Chief Executive Officer of NeurAegis. "Their knowledge and perspectives will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline, and especially our preclinical programs for concussion and epilepsy. We anticipate commencing IND-enabling studies for our lead development program for concussion within the next few months."

Michel Baudry, PhD - Dr. Baudry is an internationally renowned neuroscientist with over 400 publications and was recently named a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) for his distinguished contributions in the field of molecular and cellular neuroscience. He is a professor at Western University of Health Sciences and former professor of biological sciences, neurology and biomedical engineering at University of Southern California in Los Angeles. Dr. Baudry graduated from Ecole Polytechnique in Paris and earned a PhD in biochemistry at University of Paris VII under the direction of professors J.C. Schwartz and J.P. Changeux, two of France's most distinguished neurobiologists.

Imad Najm, MD – Dr. Najm is Director of Cleveland Clinic's Epilepsy Center at the Cleveland Clinic Neurological Institute. He has more than 22 years of experience in clinical and basic mechanisms of epilepsy and has conducted numerous research projects dedicated to exploring the topic of mechanisms of epilepsy and malformations of cortical dysplasia. Dr. Najm received his medical doctor degree from Saint Joseph University in Beirut, Lebanon and completed his residency in adult neurology at Cleveland Clinic, followed by a fellowship in clinical neurophysiology and epilepsy at Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Najm received his board certification in adult neurology from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, with an added qualification in clinical neurophysiology.

Dr. Barry Jordan, MD, MPH – Dr. Jordan is the Chief Medical Officer of Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey, California. He formerly served as the Assistant Medical Director and interim Chief Medical Officer of the Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains, New York. He is a board-certified neurologist with specialized expertise and interest in traumatic brain injury, sports neurology and Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Jordan graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in neurophysiology and obtained his medical degree from Harvard Medical School. Dr. Jordan is a team physician for U.S.A. Boxing and for 20 years served as the Chief Medical Officer of the New York State Athletic Commission. Currently, Dr. Jordan serves as an Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant (UNC) for the NFL and is a member of the NFL Players' Association Mackey-White Health and Safety Committee.

About NeurAegis, Inc.

NeurAegis, Inc. is a preclinical stage neuropharmaceutical company pioneering the development of breakthrough treatments for neurological disorders including TBI, epilepsy, mild cognitive impairment and acute glaucoma. Founded in 2016, the Company's initial focus is the development of first-in-class, novel protease inhibitors for concussion where there are currently no FDA approved treatments. For more information visit www.neuraegis.com.

