NeurAegis Scientific Founder Michel Baudry Awarded $3.8M Grant from the Department of Defense to Advance Product Candidate for Treating Traumatic Brain Injury and Concussion

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeurAegis, Inc., a privately held pharmaceutical company pioneering the development of breakthrough treatments for neurological disorders, announced today that its scientific founder, Dr. Michel Baudry, has been awarded a multi-year, $3.8 million grant from the Department of Defense's Combat Casualty Care Research Program. This project is focused on optimizing a neuroprotective drug candidate for traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion and the DOD funds will support medicinal chemistry and preclinical studies in preparation for a first-in-human Phase I clinical trial.

Dr. Baudry, Co-Founder of NeurAegis and principal investigator for this project, commented, "we have identified a molecular mechanism closely associated with cell death and damage following TBI and discovered a novel protease inhibitor that shows efficacy against this neurodegenerative process. Results from our in vivo animal model studies of TBI and repeated concussions are very encouraging."

NeurAegis is partnering with Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, CA, and the laboratory of Dr. Baudry, an internationally known neuroscientist and expert in mechanisms of synaptic plasticity and neurodegeneration. NeurAegis has an exclusive worldwide license to commercialize technology from the Baudry Laboratory.

About NeurAegis, Inc.

NeurAegis, Inc. is a preclinical stage neuropharmaceutical company pioneering the development of breakthrough treatments for neurological disorders including TBI, epilepsy, mild cognitive impairment and acute glaucoma. Founded in 2016, the company's initial focus is the development of first-in-class, novel protease inhibitors for concussion where there are currently no FDA approved treatments. For more information, please visit www.neuraegis.com.

The U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity (USAMRAA), 820 Chandler Street, Fort Detrick MD 21702-5014, is the awarding and administering acquisition office. This work is supported by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs through the Combat Casualty Care Research Program, endorsed by the Department of Defense, under Award No. W81XWH1910329. Opinions, interpretations, conclusions and recommendations are those of the author and are not necessarily endorsed by the Department of Defense.

SOURCE NeurAegis, Inc.

