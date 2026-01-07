Neural Concept Introduces a Physics- and Geometry-Aware AI Design Copilot, Extending Its Established Engineering AI Platform

Neural Concept unveils its new AI Design Copilot at CES, empowering engineers to generate thousands of manufacturing-ready virtual 3D geometry options from design intent, in minutes

Removes CAD bottlenecks and unlocks more innovative, better-performing hardware across industries including automotive, aerospace, semiconductors, consumer electronics and energy

Engineers can reduce late-stage redesigns by up to 50% while investigating millions of design variants, enabling smarter decisions and faster progress across high-stakes projects.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neural Concept, a global AI platform and category-defining leader in Engineering Intelligence powering next-generation product development, today announced the launch of its ground-breaking AI Design Copilot, the first to combine spatial reasoning, physics awareness, and CAD-ready geometry generation at enterprise scale. This function marks a paradigm shift toward Engineering Intelligence as the central AI layer steering the entire design process, starting from design intent. Neural Concept's launch of its AI Design Copilot builds on the company's rapid market growth, strengthened last month by its $100 million Series C round, led by Goldman Sachs.

Today's engineers face unprecedented complexity as products now span multiple physics and domains, and the number of viable design options now far exceeds what engineering teams can manually explore. Meanwhile, manual CAD workflows can't keep pace, and generic LLMs break down due to insufficient geometric and physical understanding. Neural Concept's AI Design Copilot eliminates these constraints by allowing engineers to iterate on full design sets, explore millions of variants across multi-physics systems, and shift work from individual concepts to continuous, comparative discovery across automotive, aerospace, semiconductors, consumer electronics and energy and industrial systems. The AI Design Copilot is launching as a new capability within the Neural Concept platform, with expanded access planned later this quarter.

"Our AI Design Copilot closes the loop from concept to decision, enabling engineers to explore, test and refine designs at a scale that simply wasn't possible before," said Dr. Pierre Baqué, CEO and founder of Neural Concept. "What we're seeing across our customers is a fundamental change in how teams work: evaluating more design scenarios in parallel, uncovering optimizations earlier, and moving faster from concept to validation. This is Engineering AI emerging as the next great industrial shift that will empower engineers to focus on the hardest problems and deliver more efficient, safer, higher-performing products that will transform the world for the better."

Unlike other AI solutions that offer limited design-generation tools and text-based reasoning, Neural Concept's platform is physics and geometry-aware, offering capabilities that include:

Instant generation of CAD-ready geometry from high-level design ideas: the AI Design Copilot turns engineer intent into manufacturing-ready models, compressing weeks of manual modelling into minutes and enabling teams to configure design spaces in a fraction of the time.

the AI Design Copilot turns engineer intent into manufacturing-ready models, compressing weeks of manual modelling into minutes and enabling teams to configure design spaces in a fraction of the time. Exploration of 10 to 1,000 times more design variants per iteration: engineers can investigate vastly expanded design spaces, evaluate more alternatives and optimize designs with remarkable speed.

engineers can investigate vastly expanded design spaces, evaluate more alternatives and optimize designs with remarkable speed. Seamless integration with multi-physics simulations: from thermal management and fluid dynamics to crash and electromagnetics, the AI copilot extends the Neural Concept Platform's proven intelligence into the first step of design — cutting manual workload by up to 90%, and enabling faster, smarter decisions within existing workflows.

As an open Engineering Intelligence platform, Neural Concept and the new copilot integrate with leading AI and 3D visualization ecosystems — including NVIDIA Omniverse — enabling scalable visualization and evaluation of complex engineering designs within existing industrial workflows.

Over the past 18 months, the company has quadrupled its enterprise revenue and now serves more than 50 global enterprise customers, including Subaru, General Motors, General Electric, Leonardo Aerospace, and four Formula 1 teams, and will continue to innovate with AI-driven design workflows and expand the capabilities of its Engineering Intelligence platform.

About Neural Concept

Founded in 2019, Neural Concept provides the leading AI-first engineering platform for product development. By embedding AI natively into design and simulation workflows, Neural Concept empowers engineering teams to compress development cycles from months to days, improve product performance across efficiency, safety, and sustainability, and scale AI adoption without costly, years-long integration.

The company drives product development across major industries, including automotive, aerospace, energy, consumer electronics, semiconductors and defense, working with the world's leading global OEMs and component suppliers. Neural Concept is headquartered in Switzerland, with a growing global presence including offices in Munich, New York and the Asia-Pacific region and is backed by global investors, including Goldman Sachs, Forestay Capital and D. E. Shaw Group.

