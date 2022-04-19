NeuraLace Medical Expands Global Patent Portfolio as Clinical Strategy Moves Forward

New Patents Protect innovative Axon™ Therapy, a Non-Invasive Solution for Treating Chronic Neuropathic Pain Tweet this

"We are pleased to strengthen our intellectual property protection with the addition of these new US patents," stated Keith Warner, Chief Executive Officer of NeuraLace Medical. "Along with our robust international IP portfolio, these patents bolster and expand the protection of our core Axon technology, highlighted by the use of transcutaneous magnetic stimulation as opposed to invasive and/or pharmacological solutions. The company's clinical results thus far have been impressive, and we look forward to this momentum carrying forward to the completion and publication of our formal clinical studies."

The company is in the process of expanding sites of its ongoing randomized clinical trial focusing on application of Axon therapy to neuropathic pain broadly, while also initiating a large study focusing on peripheral diabetic neuropathy, recognizing that for millions of patients the drugs used in first line therapy become ineffective or are not well tolerated, and other modalities of treatment are needed.

About NeuraLace Medical

Privately held NeuraLace Medical, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, Calif., is committed to leading the charge in non-invasive chronic pain management and sustainable relief. Our mission to end chronic pain inspired us to develop Axon Therapy, with the goal of being the first non-invasive, non-addictive way to effectively treat chronic nerve pain.

With its unique product portfolio, protected by property patents and patent applications, NeuraLace Medical is well positioned to establish a leadership position in the medical device market. For more information, please visit www.neuralacemedical.com.

