Neuralink Selects New Takano Wafer Particle Measurement System from ClassOne Equipment

ATLANTA, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassOne Equipment (classoneequipment.com), has announced the sale of its advanced new Takano particle measurement system to Neuralink Corp., the California-based developer of leading-edge brain-computer interfaces. The announcement was made by ClassOne Equipment's Vice President, David Pawlak.

Takano WM-7SR Wafer Particle Measurement System from ClassOne Equipment

"Neuralink chose the Takano WM-7SR system for high-precision wafer particle detection in their 150mm fab in Fremont, California," said Pawlak. "The tool was selected after it performed successfully on a range of tests on Neuralink bare-silicon and blanket-filmed wafers. The equipment's extensive functionality as well as its attractive price and delivery time were also key factors in the company's final decision."

Pawlak pointed out that Takano-brand particle detection systems are rapidly gaining attention in the semiconductor industry because they have become the new-technology replacement for legacy Surfscan® systems. The Takano WM-7SR is specifically designed to deliver advanced particle measurements on ≤200mm unpatterned wafers. The tool is capable of providing best-in-class detection sensitivity along with high throughput, excellent repeatability and a suite of options that includes Map Overlay, Haze Measurements, X/Y Coordinate Output, and more.

ClassOne Equipment is the exclusive source for sales, service and complete support of Takano particle detection systems in North America and Europe. ClassOne maintains a team of specially-trained field engineers to provide installations, PMs and all other services on Takano systems.

Neuralink is a developer of ultra-high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect humans and computers. The company's fully implantable, cosmetically invisible brain-computer interfaces will allow people with paralysis to regain independence through the control of computers and mobile devices.

To see ClassOne Equipment's complete selection of all-new and previously-owned semiconductor systems, go to classoneequipment.com. Selected tools in the ClassOne inventory are also fully-refurbished and available with operating warranties as well as high-quality OEM parts, service and support. For further information, contact [email protected].

About ClassOne Equipment

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ClassOne Equipment has long been known as the industry's premier provider of previously-owned and professionally-refurbished name-brand semiconductor processing equipment – delivering like-new performance at a fraction of new-tool cost. In addition, ClassOne now sells and fully supports the Takano line of all-new high-performance wafer particle inspection systems. ClassOne Equipment supplies a broad spectrum of turnkey equipment solutions that include installation, service, support, spare parts, warranty and more.

About Neuralink

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Neuralink Corp. (neuralink.com) is a medical device company focused on developing an implantable BCI device with at least an order of magnitude more neural electrodes than the state of the art.

