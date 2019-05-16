Neuralstem Announces Issuance of New Patent Covering Broad Therapeutic Use of Neural Stem Cells

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuralstem, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for nervous system diseases, today announced the expansion of their intellectual property portfolio with the recent issuance of a newly published patent. U.S. Patent No. 10,286,010, entitled "Methods of Treating Neurodegenerative Conditions" was issued on May 14, 2019, by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent covers the use of transplanted human neural stem cells for the treatment of neurodegeneration resulting from disease and injury.

"We are very pleased to have been awarded this patent," said Dr. Kenneth Carter, Ph.D, Executive Chairman of Neuralstem. "It provides Neuralstem with broad protection for the use of our neural stem cells in the treatment of diseases such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and ALS, and extends the scope and lifespan of our neural stem cell IP portfolio."

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for nervous system diseases of high unmet medical need. The Company has two lead development candidates:

NSI-566 is a stem cell therapy being tested in clinical trials for treatment of paralysis due to ischemic stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and chronic spinal cord injury (cSCI). Results from these trials have indicated that NSI-566 is safe and provided preliminary evidence of clinical benefit across all three indications.





NSI-189 is a small molecule in clinical development for major depressive disorder and in preclinical development for Angelman syndrome, irradiation-induced cognitive impairment, diabetic neuropathy, and stroke.

In February, 2019, the Company announced the initiation of efforts to identify preclinical and clinical stage assets that could be acquired and developed to expand its current pipeline of therapeutic products.

