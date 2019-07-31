Neuralstem Closes $7.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuralstem, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUR) ("Neuralstem" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 2,777,777 units at a public offering price of $2.70 per unit resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $7,500,000, before deducting discount, commissions and estimated offering expenses. Each unit issued was comprised of one share of common stock (or common stock equivalent), one short-term warrant to purchase one share of common stock and one long-term warrant to purchase one share of common stock (collectively, a "warrant combination"). The Company also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 416,666 shares of common stock and/or additional 416,666 warrant combinations at the public offering price per share and per warrant combination of $2.70, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Each short-term warrant has an exercise price of $2.70 per share, is exercisable immediately and terminates on December 31, 2020. Each long-term warrant has an exercise price of $2.70 per share and is exercisable immediately for five years from the issuance date. The shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents), the short-term warrants and long-term warrants comprising the units will be immediately separable upon issuance and will be issued separately.

The securities described above were offered by the Company pursuant to a registration statement (file no. 333-232273) previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 25, 2019. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus relating to the securities being offered has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996 or by email at placements@hcwco.com, or at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Neuralstem, Inc.

Neuralstem is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for nervous system diseases of high unmet medical need. The Company has two lead development candidates:

NSI-566 is a stem cell therapy being tested for treatment of paralysis in stroke, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and chronic spinal cord injury (cSCI)

NSI-189, is a small molecule in clinical development for major depressive disorder and in preclinical development for Angelman syndrome, irradiation-induced cognitive impairment, diabetic neuropathy, and stroke

Neuralstem's diversified portfolio of product candidates is based on its proprietary neural stem cell technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty of clinical trial results or regulatory approvals or clearances, need for future capital, dependence upon collaborators and maintenance of our intellectual property rights. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in Neuralstem's periodic reports, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2019, as well as the Registration Statement (originally filed June 21, 2019, and subsequently amended and supplemented) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

