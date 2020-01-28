NeuralSync™ Introduces Hololiminals™ Subliminal Messaging Protocol

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuralSync™ introduces Hololiminals™, a unique protocol to induce whole-brain processing of subliminal affirmations by the subconscious mind. Subliminal messages - empowering auto-suggestions - are recorded into audio below the hearing threshold and are not consciously heard by the listener. Instead, the affirmations are perceived by brain's subconscious, which is able to process and assimilate them in the "background" of the mind. They are a powerful self-help tool for anyone seeking to eliminate unwanted or unhealthy behaviors and thought patterns.

Hololiminals™ are superior to other systems that rely on simplistic recording techniques. The protocol employs "stereo confusion" throughout the process and addresses each hemisphere of the brain independently as well as together. Positive assertions are delivered to the right brain while problem-solving questions are posed to the left, so that the sides are targeted according to their specific function. A third and deeper dimension is added when both sets of affirmations are mixed into "reverse speech" and layered into the audio for the subconscious to unravel and assimilate. This tri-targeted method assures that the brain is fully involved in absorbing the affirmations at all levels.

Hololiminals™ are founded on the concept of neuroplasticity, the brain's capacity to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections in response to stimuli.

The creator of NeuralSync™ elaborates: "The brain has the ability to modify its physical structure as it reacts to new experiences, thoughts or emotions. Because of this, repeated exposure to the positive subliminal messages in Hololiminals™ help create new neural connections. They override destructive internal programming and establish new patterns in their place that foster healthy change and well being."

NeuralSync™ audios with Hololiminals™ may be found in the Law of Attraction catalog. Interested parties can find more information by visiting the website below.

NeuralSync™ was developed after ten years of experimentation with numerous brainwave entrainment techniques. Though many were effective in their own way, they failed as a complete approach. NeuralSync™ technology with proprietary 4-Wave Tonal Synchronization Process™ (4-W.T.S.P.™) and Zero-Point Energetic Augmentation works with individual brain dynamics to promote lasting, permanent change.

NeuralSync™: Journey Inward - bringing others the power of Self-Mastery.

