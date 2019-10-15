NeuralSync™ Releases Scalar Wave Meditation Audio Collection

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuralSync™ has released a ground-breaking audio compilation augmented with Zero-point energy for individuals interested in self-empowerment and non-medical approaches to wellbeing. Unlike traditional sound therapy, NeuralSync™ audios are embedded with scalar waves to produce a potent synergistic effect on the listener. The audios offer solutions to multiple problems such as sleeplessness, stress-related issues or general malaise and help users overcome these difficulties to enjoy happier, more fulfilling lives.

At the core of this collection are scalar waves, also known as Zero-point energy. The catalog is embedded with scalar waves during recording. Paired with the proprietary tonal process that takes the mind through advanced layered progression of multiple frequencies, NeuralSync™ delivers dimensional brainwave stimulation that induces highly beneficial responses. The technology leaves listeners feeling refreshed and energized, while also increasing mental focus and promoting an overall feeling of wellbeing.

NeuralSync™ has been developed on the principle of brainwave entrainment.

The creator of NeuralSync™ explains: "Brainwave entrainment is the science that underlies NeuralSync™ technology. Every mental state emits a unique brainwave signature that has a measurable frequency, allowing mapping of brainwaves that are active during certain key states of mind. They can then be duplicated and recorded with the 4-W.T.S.P.™ technique."

"When you use NeuralSync™, your brain syncs with the technology to mimic the signature that is represented by the audio - such as relaxation, alertness or relief from pain."

NeuralSync™ was developed after ten years of experimentation with numerous brainwave entrainment techniques. Though many were effective in their own way, they failed as a complete approach. NeuralSync™ technology with proprietary 4-Wave Tonal Synchronization Process™ (4-W.T.S.P.™) and Zero-Point Energetic Augmentation works with individual brain dynamics to promote lasting, permanent change.

NeuralSync™: Journey Inward - bringing others the power of Self-Mastery.

