Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals Reports Results from Phase 2 NP001 Study in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

"We recognize the desperate need for advances in treating ALS and are very disappointed with the findings in our confirmatory Phase 2 study of NP001," said Rich Casey, chief executive officer, Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals. "We are conducting additional analyses of the trial results to determine if and how we will proceed in developing the compound."

About the Confirmatory Phase 2 Study of NP001

The confirmatory Phase 2 study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study that enrolled 138 subjects in North America with ALS and evidence of systemic inflammation. Patients received either NP001 2 mg/kg or placebo over a period of 6 months. The study was designed to evaluate the change from baseline in ALSFRS-R during the study period. Secondary objectives include a change in pulmonary function as measured by vital capacity readings and inflammatory biomarkers. Further information about the study is available at https://clinicaltrials.gov.

In the first Phase 2 study of NP001, Neuraltus assessed the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of two dose levels of NP001 versus placebo using the ALSFRS-R. A secondary analysis of the study results suggested that increased levels of a biomarker for systemic inflammation, C-reactive protein (CRP), may indicate which patients are more likely to respond to NP001.

About Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease) is a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease affecting approximately 400,000 people worldwide, characterized by degeneration of motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain. The cause of the disease is currently unknown, but there is increasing evidence that implicates neuroinflammation with the progression of the disease. It is believed that in people with ALS, there are increased levels of inflammatory (activated) macrophages, a type of white blood cell, resulting in the release of factors in the central nervous system that damage motor neurons.

About Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately-held pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics that address critical unmet needs for patients and physicians in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

