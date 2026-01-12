Neuramint Raises $5M Seed to Build an agent workflow platform for Web3

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuramint, the leading AI agent platform empowering developers to build and manage autonomous Web3 workflows, today announced the successful completion of its $5 million seed funding round. The round attracted participation from leading Web3 and AI-focused investment firms, including Maelstrom, Borderless Capital, Selini Capital, Symbolic Capital, Lattice Fund, and Node Capital.

Neuramint enables developers to create intelligent workflows that interact with DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, and blockchain networks---all without writing complex smart contract integrations. Through a visual drag-and-drop interface, developers can build, simulate, and deploy autonomous AI agents that coordinate tasks across multiple chains with precision and reliability.

Key differentiators of the Neuramint platform include a visual workflow builder for drag-and-drop agent creation, native multi-chain support across Ethereum, Solana, HyperEVM, and beyond, a production-grade simulation sandbox for safe testing on forked mainnets, gas optimization through intelligent transaction batching, and an agent marketplace for sharing and monetizing workflows.

This seed funding will accelerate platform development, expand Web3-native SDK integrations, and support the upcoming public launch of Neuramint Beta. Proceeds will also drive further integration with major DeFi protocols and blockchain networks, enabling DeFi automation, NFT operations, cross-chain bridging, and DAO governance at scale.

About Neuramint

Neuramint, a Web3 AI company, is at the forefront of the agentic AI revolution, delivering a development platform that empowers developers to automate and manage complex blockchain operations through autonomous AI agents. By combining cutting-edge AI with the flexibility of blockchain, Neuramint is redefining how developers build autonomous agents that interact with decentralized financial ecosystems.

Contact:

Daniel Chan

[email protected]

https://www.neuramint.xyz/

SOURCE NEURAMINT LIMITED