Neurana Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication in Pain Management

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced the publication of a manuscript, "RESUME-1: A Phase III Study of Tolperisone in Treatment of Painful, Acute Muscle Spasms of the Back" in the journal of "Pain Management".

The manuscript describes the design of a pivotal Phase 3 study (RESUME-1), a 14-day double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study in 1,000 subjects across 70 clinical sites in the United States. The study is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tolperisone administered in subjects with pain due to acute back muscle spasms. Key secondary objectives include assessing the tolerability, onset of action, and need for rescue medication when treated with tolperisone.

The manuscript can be accessed at https://www.futuremedicine.com/doi/10.2217/pmt-2021-0041

About Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage, biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, including acute, painful muscle spasms of the back. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego. Neurana's lead development compound is tolperisone, a novel, non-opioid, non-drowsy, non-cognitive impairing treatment, which the company is developing for the large population of patients who experience muscle spasms. For additional information, please visit www.neuranapharma.com.

SOURCE Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.neuranapharma.com

