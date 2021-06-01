Neurana Pharmaceuticals Appoints Georgia Erbez and Liz Cermak to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced the appointment of Georgia Erbez and Elizabeth (Liz) Cermak to its Board of Directors. Ms. Erbez and Ms. Cermak are accomplished, experienced life science executives and board directors.

"We are very pleased to welcome Georgia and Liz as the newest members of our Board of Directors, both joining at a pivotal period of development for Neurana," said David F. Hale, Chairman of the Board. "Their experience in finance, corporate development, and commercialization will be invaluable to us and we look forward to their insights and contributions."

Ms. Erbez currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Harpoon Therapeutics, where she brings financial, operational and strategic advisory capabilities from multiple biotech settings, as well as investment banking experience. She previously served as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Zosano Pharma, a therapeutics company focused on the treatment of patients with migraine. She also served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Asterias Biotherapeutics and Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer of Raptor Pharmaceuticals, where she helped the company navigate through a growth period that included its first drug approval for PROCYSBI® and subsequent commercial launch. Prior to Raptor, Ms. Erbez was a Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking at Collins Stewart, a Founder and Managing Director at Beal Advisors, and a senior level investment banker at Jefferies & Company and Cowen and Company. She has also held positions at the investment banks Hambrecht & Quist and Alex. Brown & Sons. Ms. Erbez received a Bachelor of Arts degree, International Relations from the University of California at Davis.

Ms. Cermak has held numerous board positions in the healthcare industry, including currently at Moleculin Biotech (MBRX), Que Oncology and Clarus Therapeutics. In addition, Ms. Cermak was formerly a board director at SteadyMed Therapeutics and served on the Board of a local non-profit, Ocean Ridge Charities Association, Inc.. Previously, Ms. Cermak was the Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President at POZEN, now Aralez Pharmaceuticals. As Chief Commercial Officer at POZEN (POZN), Ms. Cermak developed the commercial strategy and launch plans for the company's first marketed product, Yosprala, and negotiated licensing deals with Johnson & Johnson, Desitin, and Sanofi. Prior to joining POZEN, was with Johnson & Johnson for 25 years, serving most recently as World-Wide Vice President Personal Products Franchise and Vice President Professional Sales & Marketing, where she was responsible for the global strategy, marketing, and P&L for the company's $750 million portfolio of over the counter and consumer packaged goods. Ms. Cermak also led the $1 billion Johnson & Johnson US Women's Health pharmaceuticals business. Ms. Cermak holds an MBA in Finance from Drexel University and a BA Cum Laude in Accounting and Spanish from Franklin and Marshall College.

About Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage, biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, including acute, painful muscle spasms of the back. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego. Neurana's lead development compound is tolperisone, a novel, non-opioid, non-drowsy, non-cognitive impairing treatment, which the company is developing for the large population of patients who experience muscle spasms. In May 2018, Neurana completed a $60 million Series A financing led by Sofinnova Ventures with participation from Longitude Capital, New Leaf Venture Partners and H.I.G. BioHealth Partners to fund the clinical development of tolperisone. For additional information, please visit www.neuranapharma.com.

SOURCE Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.neuranapharma.com

