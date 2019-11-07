Neurana Pharmaceuticals Appoints Randall Kaye, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced that it has appointed Randall Kaye, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). In this new role, Dr. Kaye will lead the clinical development of tolperisone, the company's novel, non-opioid treatment for acute and painful muscle spasms without drowsiness.

"Dr. Kaye's immense experience and expertise in CNS and pain drug development will be invaluable as we continue to advance the clinical development of tolperisone into Phase 3 clinical trials," said Craig Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neurana Pharmaceuticals. "We look forward to his contributions and welcome him to our dedicated and focused team."

Dr. Kaye was previously CMO of Click Therapeutics, a leader in digital healthcare innovation, where he was involved in the development of software as a prescription medical treatment for a number of conditions that represent significant unmet medical need, including pain, depression and smoking cessation. Prior to Click, he served as Chief Scientific Officer of SSI Strategy, where he oversaw clinical development, medical affairs and pharmacovigiliance. In conjunction with his role at SSI Strategy, he served as CMO of Axsome Therapeutics. Earlier in his career, Dr. Kaye held the positions of CMO of Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Vice President of medical affairs of Scios Inc. and InterMune. He also held clinical development and medical affairs positions for ten years at Pfizer Inc.

"I am thrilled to join Neurana to support the team as it advances the clinical development of tolperisone, with the goal of bringing a non-drowsy, non-opioid medication to patients living with acute and painful muscle spasms," said Dr. Kaye.

Dr. Kaye earned an M.D., M.P.H. and B.S. at George Washington University. He was a Research Fellow at Harvard Medical School.

About Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage, biotechnology pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, including acute, painful muscle spasms of the neck and back. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego. Neurana's lead development compound is tolperisone, a novel, non-opioid treatment for acute and painful muscle spasms, which the company is developing for the large population of patients in need of a treatment that does not cause drowsiness or impact cognitive function. In May 2018, Neurana completed a $60 million Series A financing led by Sofinnova Ventures with participation from Longitude Capital, New Leaf Venture Partners, H.I.G. BioHealth Partners, Hale BioPharma Ventures and MagnaSci Ventures to fund the clinical development of tolperisone. For additional information, please visit www.neuranapharma.com.

SOURCE Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.neuranapharma.com

