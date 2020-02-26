Neurana Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Cowen Health Care Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced that Craig Thompson, President & CEO, will present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at 3:00pm ET in Boston.

About Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage, biotechnology pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, including acute, painful muscle spasms of the neck and back. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego. Neurana's lead development compound is tolperisone, a novel, non-opioid, non-drowsy, non-cognitive impairing treatment, which the company is developing for the large population of patients who experience muscle spasms. In May 2018, Neurana completed a $60 million Series A financing led by Sofinnova Ventures with participation from Longitude Capital, New Leaf Venture Partners, H.I.G. BioHealth Partners, Hale BioPharma Ventures and MagnaSci Ventures to fund the clinical development of tolperisone. For additional information, please visit www.neuranapharma.com.

SOURCE Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

