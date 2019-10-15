Neurana Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced that Craig Thompson, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase, on Friday, October 18 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time at Davis Polk & Wardwell, LLP in New York.

About Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, such as acute, painful muscle spasms of the neck and back and spasticity. For additional information please visit www.neuranapharma.com.

SOURCE Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

