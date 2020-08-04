Neurana Pharmaceuticals to Present at Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced that Craig Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. The conference takes place virtually on August 10th. The details of Neurana's presentation are as follows:

Date: August 10th, 2020

Presentation Time: 12:40 – 1:00pm Eastern Time

Presentation Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2408/36373

More information regarding the conference, can be found at: https://troutaccess.com/index.php/c/Summer2020PCS

About Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage, biotechnology pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, including acute, painful muscle spasms of the back. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego. Neurana's lead development compound is tolperisone, a novel, non-opioid, non-drowsy, non-cognitive impairing treatment, which the company is developing for the large population of patients who experience muscle spasms. In May 2018, Neurana completed a $60 million Series A financing led by Sofinnova Ventures with participation from Longitude Capital, New Leaf Venture Partners and H.I.G. BioHealth Partners to fund the clinical development of tolperisone. For additional information, please visit www.neuranapharma.com.

