Neurana Pharmaceuticals to Present Tolperisone Data at PAINWeek® National Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced the acceptance of two scientific abstracts at the PAINWeek® 2020 National Conference which will take place virtually September 11-13, 2020.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Poster #65: Tolperisone 100 and 200 mg Three Times Daily (TID) for Acute Muscle Spasm of the Back: A Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Multicenter Phase 3 Study Authors: Randall Kaye, MD; Henry Riordan, PhD; Srinivas Nalamachu, MD; Joseph Pergolizzi, MD; Sanam Ara Vaughan Key Highlights: Approximately 750 subjects are planned to be enrolled at about 60 clinical sites in the United States, with the first subject expected to be enrolled in Fall 2020. A second replicate Phase 3 study will be initiated at a later date.



Poster #75: Tolperisone for Acute Muscle Spasm: Dose-Ranging STAR Study Authors: Srinivas Nalamachu, MD; Randall Kaye, MD; Joseph Pergolizzi, MD Key Highlights: Tolperisone dose of 200 mg TID may be a promising treatment for the management of acute muscle spasm without the somnolence typically experienced with skeletal muscle relaxants.

For additional information, including the full abstracts, please visit the PAINWeek® 2020 National Conference website: https://www.painweek.org/conferences/painweek/live-virtual-conference

About Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage, biotechnology pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, including acute, painful muscle spasms of the back. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego. Neurana's lead development compound is tolperisone, a novel, non-opioid, non-drowsy, non-cognitive impairing treatment, which the company is developing for the large population of patients who experience muscle spasms. In May 2018, Neurana completed a $60 million Series A financing led by Sofinnova Ventures with participation from Longitude Capital, New Leaf Venture Partners and H.I.G. BioHealth Partners to fund the clinical development of tolperisone. For additional information, please visit www.neuranapharma.com.

